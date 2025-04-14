County to build new Lynchburg Ferry Operations Building

By Gilbert Hoffman / Star Courier Publisher

LYNCHBURG – County officials with Precinct 2, and HCTRA (Toll Road Authority) broke ground last week for a new Operations and Maintenance Building, on the site of the present outdated headquarters building at the Ferry Landing. Pct. 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia welcomed guests, and gave remarks about the history of the Ferry, and the need for a new building after aging of the present building through many hurricanes and floods.

The building will replace the current operations building at the ferry landing on Independence Parkway North, and include all the functions currently in several older separate buildings. The new building is planned as a 3-story structure, 14,000 sf in area. It will have concrete walls and flood gates, since the site frequently floods in hurricanes and storms. It will house offices for operations and maintenance, which are now in older separate buildings.

Garcia spoke of the history and importance of the Ferry. It’s origins date back to 1822, when it was a hand-pulled wooden raft accommodating one or two wagons. It charged for a trip across Buffalo Bayou, until Harris County took over operation around 1888 and made it a free passage.

About 20 years ago the Precinct gave operations over to the Toll Road Authority, who now operate the ferries. Also speaking at the groundbreaking was Calvin Harvey, Deputy Director of HCTRA for Public Safety and Operations. He spoke about the importance of serving this part of the county, and that 1,000 cars a day use the two ferry boats. He noted that there are 1,600 plants and businesses within a 5-mile radius of the ferry, with 26,000 employees. Many of these workers use the ferry daily, with 80 percent of the cars taking someone to work.

Harvey noted that the new building is designed to withstand hurricanes and floods, with flood barriers and flood gates built into the structure. He noted that the current site was covered with 3-feet of water during the last hurricane, Beryl. He said this resillience is essential so that the ferry operation can recover quickly after a weather event.

In his remarks, Commissioner Garcia said, “These improvements will ensure the ferry continues to be a vital connection across the Houston Ship Channel for years to come. Modern, more resilient infrastructure means a safer

and more prosperous Precinct 2! The ferry is a vital connection across the Houston Ship Channel. It’s been in service for more than 200 years and has withstood many storms. This $21 million investment for a new facility is long overdue. Thank you to HCTRA for their continued partnership!”

The new Lynchburg Ferry Operations Building will be 3 stories tall, 14,000 square feet, equipped with flood walls and gates, and cost $21 million dollars. (PBK architects).