NS Rotary celebrates 50th anniversary of ‘Catfish Fry, Crawfish Boil’ fundraiser

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Much of the success of the North Shore Rotary Club has come because of extraordinary leadership who, in their great wisdom, knew how to raise funds for the community. From the early days of fundraising, with pancake dinners to rummage sales to a merchandise raffle, each president-elect was responsible for raising the funds for their year’s budget to spend back into the community. That tradition continues today and on April 26 at 11 a.m., the club will celebrate its 50th anniversary of the annual Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil at the North Shore Rotary Pavilion at 14350 Wallisville Road, just behind the Jim Fonteno Courthouse Annex. Its success has marked the growth and fame of the club, which has reached heights in fundraising unmatched by other clubs in the district.

The fundraiser was born out of a near disaster.

Billy Mayo served as president between July 1, 1975, to June 30, 1976, and was convinced that the raffle they were conducting was not the best way of raising money. In the North Shore Rotary Club History compiled by C. L. Roy in 1991, Mayo felt like the funds raised were limited, and it appeared the club members themselves were buying all the tickets and winning all the prizes.

“Billy was convinced that the club needed to be involved in a bigger activity,” Roy wrote. He, along with several other members, traveled around to other clubs looking for a better fundraising event.

Mayo settled on a Shrimp Boil in the spring of the year. Plans were made and when it came time to set a date, the price of shrimp had gone up so much to the point it would have meant an increase to the ticket price. Mayo informed the board that the idea would be scrapped.

“Past President Bill Mitchell, using highly descriptive words of four letters and less, pointed out to President Mayo that thus far, every Rotary President had been responsible for raising money for the club to be donated to the community and that the current president (Mayo) would not be an exception,” Roy wrote in his history.

The meeting adjourned with the intent of returning for another nighttime board meeting to devise a new fundraising idea. One night turned into several until Mayo proposed crawfish. C.L. Roy, himself, pointed out that not everyone liked crawfish and suggested they also add catfish to the menu. Eventually they settled on the two and added beans, coleslaw, and bread to the menu.

Mayo formed committees and appointed chairmen to fulfill the responsibilities.

“After being forced into starting a new fundraiser, no one was more energetic or put more of his heart and soul into the event than Billy Mayo,” Roy said. So much so, he served as Chairman for the event two years in a row devoting much of his time and resources to ensure success.

The first fish fry was held at San Jacinto College on Uvalde in North Shore. It was also the birth of the first auction. The event was successful but moved from the college location the following year to Anheuser Busch Brewery Gardens where liquor could also be sold.

Later the fundraiser was moved to Lake Houston’s Alexander Deussen Park until the North Shore Rotary Pavilion was built and the fundraiser moved to the location on Wallisville Road since.

Frank Nadolney, president from 1977-78 recognized the fish fry was becoming bigger than the club and focused on increasing the membership. From his initial 49 club members, Nadolney helped add 23 new members.

The Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil has increased in profits and volunteers every year since.

Dr. Donald Niño worked with accountant Bill Ballew to help file the paperwork to become a charitable organization which opened the door for even larger donations to the club.

During the presidency of Mark Mulloy (2001-2002), he introduced corporate sponsorships for the fundraiser. The additional funds helped Mulloy, and the club, exceed the $300,000 net mark for the first time.

The following year, Dr. Charles Grant was able to start the Major Sponsor designation with top billing and San Jacinto College District was the first to participate.

The fundraiser is now the largest single attended event outside of a North Shore football game with thousands participating by purchasing meal or raffle tickets.

Many of the beneficiaries of Rotary funds expended each year come and volunteer to help at ‘The Big Event’ it was once called.

It remains a big day for the community who benefits from the funds raised. Many amenities are scattered across the area that have been partnerships with Rotary that add to the value of community life including the Rotary Pavilion, the North Shore Little League baseball fields, the North Shore Rotary Park in Cloverleaf (which has Harris County’s first splash park), and a playground in Channelview. One of their signature benefits is the thousands of dollars they give in scholarships to area high school seniors.

“I believe the last 10 years we’ve given over $100,000 each year to our area students,” Niño said.

Monies each year are dispersed to the Youth-Reach Boys Home, Boy Scouts, senior citizens programs, little leagues, and much more.

To support the Rotary and their mission to serve the community, purchase a meal ticket or raffle ticket from any Rotary Club member.