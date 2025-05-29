Fairfield Inn appears to be a total loss after massive fire

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The quick actions of a Houston Fire Department firefighter last Friday weren’t enough to save the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott at 15822 East Freeway in Channelview from what appears to be a total loss.

“The firefighter was driving by the hotel when he noticed the flames coming out of the top of the hotel,” said Brandi Dumas, spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“He knew the chief for the Channelview Volunteer Fire Department and called him personally and told him the hotel was on fire.”

The 2-alarm fire call came in around 8:52 a.m. and firefighters from Channelview, Crosby, Sheldon, Cloverleaf (ESD12), and Highlands responded to the raging flames.

The hotel, which had already been vacant from a previous fire back on March 28, was occupied then but was closed and boarded up while the investigation continued.

Eyewitnesses from surrounding businesses said they had seen vagrants going in and out of the property.

The HFD firefighter was the first on the scene as constable’s, sheriff’s office and fire personnel arrived.

“They eventually sent in their HOT team, homeless team to search for anyone who might have been caught in the building. It has been broken into since it’s been closed,” Dumas confirmed, “probably people looking for shelter.”

Dumas said the March 28 fire never had a ruling and added there had been another fire on May 10 of this year.

“It was smaller and contained to an area, so it wasn’t as big as what we saw this week,” she said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

“They actually went back into the scene yesterday (Saturday), just to do another search to make sure that nobody was left inside,” the spokesperson said.

The fire department did an initial search of the building upon arrival, and another search after the fire was under control. On Saturday, around 8 a.m. they took in cadaver dogs to perform a third search, according to Dumas.

The HCFMO said investigators hadn’t established where the fire had started and couldn’t give a cause of the fire until then.

“They feel like they have a general area, but of course, they’ll be back out there just trying to see what they can find,” she said.

The fire wasn’t confined to the roof, there was a complete collapse of the second and third floor, Dumas said.

“You have to remember that there was damage from previous fires, so the building is pretty much done,” she said.

The previous fire in March was called in just after 9 p.m. and did significant enough damage to close the hotel.

Tap out on the fire May 23 was around 11:45 a.m. Secondary entry into the property to check for homeless began around 12:30 p.m. Firemen remained on the scene for hours checking for hotspots.

The owners were issued a safe and secure order which forces them to board up the hotel to protect it from unwanted entry.

Firetrucks from Channelview, Sheldon, Highlands, and Crosby responded to the two-alarm fire at the Fairfield Inn on Interstate 10 and Sheldon. Photos from Sheldon Fire and Rescue