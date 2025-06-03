FBI Houston seeks ‘Call Me Maybe Menace’ for attempted bank robbery

From community reports

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man, dubbed the “Call Me Maybe Menace,” who attempted to rob the Woodforest National Bank in Crosby. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the robber.

The robbery occurred at approximately 9:28 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, at the Woodforest National Bank located at 14045 FM 2100 in Crosby, Texas. During the robbery, the suspect entered the bank pretending to talk on a cell phone, approached a teller, and handed them a note that demanded cash. The suspect continued to act like he was on the phone until he departed the bank on foot with no money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

The robber is described as a white male in his late 40s to early 50s, approximately 5’5” tall, with a heavy build. During the robbery, he wore a dark-colored Houston Astros baseball cap, blue medical mask, light blue button-up long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, and dark sunglasses. He also held a cell phone to his ear throughout the entire attempted robbery.

Crime Stoppers of Houston, a non-governmental organization, is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this robber. Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through their website, www.crime-stoppers.org, or the Houston Crime Stoppers mobile phone app which can be downloaded for both iPhone and Android devices. All tipsters remain anonymous.