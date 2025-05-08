Galena Park High School Student Arrested on Gun Charge

By Allan Jamail / Guest writer

Galena Park, TX– On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, Constable Jerry Garcia, Harris County Pct. 2 reported one of his

deputies assigned to Galena Park High School conducted a K-9 “open-airsniff” using their K-9 dog named Zeus. The K-9 alerted the deputy on a vehicle parked in the student parking lot across from the high school. Upon further investigation of the vehicle, a 22 caliber rifle (see photo, assault style) was located inside the vehicle that belongs to a juvenile student.

K-9 dogs such as Zeus can be trained to smell and detect the scent of firearms. They can not only detect the presence of a gun but also ammunition, gun residue, and even trace amounts of gunpowder. They can be trained to smell explosives and narcotics too.

Felony charges were filed on the student for having a weapon in Places Weapons are Prohibited as listed in the Texas Penal Code Chapter 10; Offenses Against Public Health, Safety & Morals; Chapter 46 Weapons states the

penalty can range from 2 to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $10, 000.

Constable Garcia posted on his Facebook page a copy of Principal Juan C. Ramirez’s letter dated April 29, 2025 to all high school parents and guardians. His letter explained what had happened and he asked them to advise their students to never bring any weapon, gun or anything resembling a gun to school. He also said the arrested student

will be disciplined under GPISD Student Code of Conduct.

Two days later, on May 1, 2025 another gun-related incident occurred. Two students reported what they thought to be a gun pointed at a group of students by a male student. School administrators along with HC Pct 2 School Resource Officers immediately used one of their security protocols; HOLD (school lockdown) at 1 p.m. Students and staff were instructed to stay out of the hallways and to remain in their classrooms until the “all clear” message was given at 1:17 p.m.

Principal Ramirez issued another letter within two days to school parents and guardians on the same day of the incident May 1 explaining what had happened. He said the student who pointed the laser at other students would be disciplined under the GPISD Student Code of Conduct. See student code of conduct via internet here: https://

www.galenaparkisd.com/domain/3384.

Galena Park High School has had two students shot to death in as many years about one block off campus.