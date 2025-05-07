North Channel community turns out for Relay for Life

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Every step counts. North Channel residents, friends, and family gathered last Friday night to play their part in the fight against cancer at the annual Relay for Life. For six hours, the track at the North Shore High School 9th Grade campus was filled with walkers doing their laps in honor and in memory of those who are battling or have battled cancer. Their message was loud and clear.

“Together, we’re building a legacy of healing that reminds all that we stand together in our battle against cancer,” said Dr. Tory Hill, superintendent of Channelview ISD. “Let’s light those candles, walk those laps and show the world that our community turns pain into purpose. When we relay, we relay as one, we prove that hope has no finish line. Let’s unite tonight in our fight against cancer!”

For 23 years the North Channel Relay for Life has battled cancer and has had to skip a couple of years because of bad weather and Covid, but with resiliency, they continue to fight.

“We’re normally a rain or shine event,” said Lynn Nutt, chairman for the event, “but there have been times, especially during Covid, that we just couldn’t put on an event.”

Covid made a huge dent in the sponsorships and teams participating, but this year, there were many more teams and corporate sponsors than in previous years.

While it’s hosted at the North Shore High School 9th grade campus, the support comes from all three school districts, Galena Park, Sheldon, and Channelview who participate with teams and leadership.

“Relay for Life really is like a relay race, with the exception that they are walking around the track to raise funds, which we used to take pledges per lap,” Nutt said. “Now, most folks just make donations, and we also get sponsorships and have other ways of raising money.”

Most teams dress up to recognize their team members and show spirit, and they also have a team baton that gets passed off to the next group who takes the track to walk. Once the relay begins, each team must have a rep on the track walking.

“We have a contest for the best baton, and various other contests for the participants as they walk,” Nutt said.

They walk from 6 p.m. to midnight.

“We used to walk from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. overnight, but that was too strenuous for everyone and so now we close up at midnight,” she said.

Lydia Blackwell has overseen sponsorships for numerous years.

“When I walk through the door of a business, most of them still remember me and always ask ‘Is it that time of year again,’” she said smiling.

Many not only make monetary donations but also offer in-kind donations that can be used in the silent auction or as motivational giveaways to participants.

This year, again, Chick-Fil-A was the top sponsor for the Relay.

Blackwell said they not only have silent auction items donated to them, but many of the fast-food restaurants in the area like Chick-Fil-A, McDonalds, Peter Piper Pizza, and many others hand her gift cards to give out at the event.

Marti Yanez works at the Ninth-grade campus and is the third member of the trio in leadership that works to put on the event each year.

“I just do what they tell me to,” she laughed. “Each year we have a theme for the event and I distribute that information to everyone so that they can make their plans for their booths and costumes,” she said.

Yanez, Nutt, and Blackwell are visible throughout the night checking in with different teams, announcing the talent lineup that performs throughout the night, and then lining the bleachers with luminaries in memory of those who have lost their fight to cancer.

While it’s celebratory at the beginning with lively music, the reality of the fight comes to light as the luminarias are lit and the names of those loved ones are visible that have been written on each luminaria.

“Each step we take today is a step towards hope, a step towards a future where cancer no longer casts its shadow over our lives,” said Dr. Demetrius McCall, superintendent for Sheldon ISD.

“We walk today to honor the survivors, those who have bravely battled cancer and emerged victoriously. We walk today to support those who are currently in the fight to one day have a cancer-free diagnosis. Your presence here today is a testament to the power of community. Every dollar brings us closer to breakthroughs that will save lives and bring hope to countless families,” he said.