Search intensifies for missing Channelview man

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Authorities are ramping up efforts to locate Brent Brown, a 28-year-old man from Channelview, Texas, who has been missing since June 2. Brent was last seen leaving his house in the 15000 block of Sonoma Park Drive around 2:20 p.m. and has not been heard from since.

“We’re searching for an adult male whose name is Brent Brown who was reported missing on or around Tuesday, June 3,” said Amanda Watson of the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

“We know that Brent left his house on foot, and no one has had any contact with him since the middle of the afternoon.”

The constable’s office has enlisted the help of Texas EquuSearch to organize a larger search effort.

“With more days passing, more concern set in,” Watson explained, noting that the family initially thought Brent might have gone to visit a friend.

Brent’s mother reported him missing after two days of no contact.

“They’re completely puzzled by it. It’s completely out of his character,” revealed Watson. “He’s never done this before. He has no mental health issues, no criminal history, nothing of that sort. It’s very bizarre.”

Law enforcement has ruled out foul play but remains uncertain about what might have happened. According to Watson, the last known ping from Brent’s cell phone came from a local workforce agency assisting him in his job search. Authorities also obtained video footage showing Brent walking along a nearby bayou.

“We touch base with his mother almost daily, just to let her know that we haven’t forgotten and we’re still working on her son’s case,” a sergeant with the constable’s office reassured.

Texas EquuSearch joined the search on Thursday morning, beginning near Anthony Aguirre Middle School on Wallisville Road, where Brent was last tracked. “They’re not certain that’s where he is, but it’s something they wanted to mark off their search area first,” Watson said. The team laid out a grid to explore wooded areas and the bayou.

Watson highlighted that people should remain vigilant.

“If anyone has even the smallest lead, we will follow up on it,” she emphasized. Investigators believe Brent may still be in the local area but have no confirmation of any vehicle pickups.

Brent Brown is described as a 28-year-old African American male, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and weighing 125 pounds. He has shoulder-length braids, a beard, and was last seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a black backpack.

“If anyone has information, please don’t hesitate to contact us,” Watson urged. The Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office can be reached at 713-274-2500 or 281-427-4791.