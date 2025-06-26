GCCISD superintendent O’Brien announces retirement

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

After more than 30 years in Texas public education, Dr. Randal O’Brien, Superintendent of Goose Creek CISD, is set to retire at the end of the fall semester, the district announced on Friday.

The Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees formally accepted O’Brien’s retirement during a meeting on June 19. Dr. O’Brien, who first joined the district as deputy superintendent in 2013 and became its 15th superintendent in 2014, called the decision “bittersweet.”

“I am deeply grateful for the support shown to me and my family as we have worked hard over the past decade, or more, to ensure that every student is provided a high-quality education,” O’Brien said.

“Having been a student who could have easily fallen between the cracks myself, I have worked tirelessly to create pathways of success for all students.”

O’Brien’s career has spanned the roles of teacher, principal, district administrator, and superintendent, mainly across Texas. He holds degrees in business management, educational administration, and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Throughout his years of service, O’Brien built a reputation for student-focused leadership and community engagement. He was twice nominated as Superintendent of the Year in Region 12 and Region 4, and he has mentored numerous aspiring administrators through leadership academies. He also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Houston–Clear Lake.

“From early in my career, I knew my passion was creating opportunities for student success,” O’Brien said. “My mother taught me that true leadership begins with integrity, and that, along with my faith, has guided my journey. I’ve been blessed with a supportive family, a visionary board, a brilliant executive team, devoted teachers, and a community that entrusted me with their most precious treasure: their children.”

During his tenure, Goose Creek CISD achieved significant milestones, including expansions in Career and Technical Education, the launch of STEM and Early College programs, and new partnerships with local industry. The district also saw the approval of more than $600 million in school bonds, funding new campuses, classroom expansions, safety upgrades, and district-wide technology improvements.

Enrollment grew by nearly 4,000 students under his leadership, and the district earned national recognition for Career Academies, AVID instructional practices, and the innovative Early Childhood Learning Academies.

Beyond education, O’Brien has been an active member of the Baytown community through organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. He and his wife, Monica, also a retired educator, are longtime Baytown residents and enjoy spending time with their three adult children and three grandsons.

As he prepares for retirement, O’Brien said he looks forward to “spending more time with family, traveling, enjoying the outdoors, and continuing to support public education in new ways.”

The district’s Board of Trustees will soon begin the search for his successor. He has committed to staying through the fall semester to help ensure a smooth transition. District officials said they will keep stakeholders informed as the selection process unfolds.

“I’ve been truly honored to serve this community and help shape the future of so many students,” O’Brien said. “I leave knowing Goose Creek is in good hands and excited for what comes next—for the district, and for myself.”