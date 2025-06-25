Fireworks sales for July 4 holiday underway

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Tuesday, June 24, marked the beginning of the Fourth of July season, top fireworks retailers are gearing up for the festivities. Once open, stores will be selling fireworks through July 4 at midnight.

Brandi Dumas, spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshals office, emphasized the importance of safety when using fireworks.

“One of my big things is always leave fireworks to the professionals,” she said.

“If you use them, even though they are allowed to be ignited in unincorporated Harris County, some HOAs, in some areas do not allow fireworks to be ignited. Make sure you understand and know the law where you can and cannot ignite fireworks,” she said.

Dumas also emphasized proper disposal.

“Usually, most people set off fireworks around midnight, nighttime when it’s dark and then people go to bed. We want to make sure that people know that they need to properly dispose of those fireworks, so that they’re not now putting themselves and their property in danger.”

Dumas also provided tips for proper disposal of fireworks.

“What the fireworks experts always tell them is to let those fireworks cool off but pick them up. You don’t want to leave a mess. When they have cooled off enough, put them in a bucket of water and let them just soak. Take it and put it in a bag, a trash bag by itself, still soaking wet and always, always, never place that in a trash can, especially one that is up against your home. Take it out to the street or move it away from your home in case the embers do catch fire, they’ll just melt the trash can and not catch fire to your home.”

For those who prefer to watch professional firework shows, Dumas recommended visiting the fire marshal’s website at https://www.hcfmo.net/.

“We’ll have safety information there and where the professional displays are going to be.”

Many non-profits earn money working for fireworks stands like the North Shore Sr. High band on I-10, the Crosby High School band just off US 90, and Huffman Project Graduation in Atascocita, and other groups.

Americans have been using fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July since 1777, marking the first anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Fireworks Safety Rules

–Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

–Always read and follow label directions.

–Have an adult present. Supervise children—fireworks are not toys!

–Always shoot fireworks on level ground away from buildings and vegetation.

–Stay away from illegal explosives. Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

–Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

–Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then, if it doesn’t go off, soak it in a bucket of water and dispose of it safely.)

–Light only one firework at a time.

–Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

–The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the fireworks.

–Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can. Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can—this can lead to house and/or garage fires.

–If necessary to store fireworks, keep them in a cool, dry place.

–And be courteous to your neighbors. Don’t shoot fireworks in the early morning hours and pick up your debris.