Tragic jet ski accident claims life of 20-year-old woman

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

A 20-year-old Texas woman, Ashley Gil, tragically lost her life after falling off a jet ski in Lake Houston in the 12300 block of Sonnier Drive of Deussen Park on Tuesday, June 17.

“Our dive team was called to go out after a female who was on the back of a jet ski, had fallen off, and did not have on a life jacket. Our dive team went out and they searched all the 17th until they couldn’t see anymore. Then they had to call the search. They went back out on the 18th, searched all day, and found nothing. This morning (Thursday, July 19) they went out and a female who matches the description of the missing female was located. However, final identification goes to the medical examiner’s office.”

Just hours before the incident, Ashley had sent a video of herself riding the jet ski to her boyfriend, Jason Rodriguez.

Investigators are currently looking into the circumstances surrounding Ashley’s death. According to the Houston Police Department (HPD), Ashley was not wearing a life jacket when she fell from the jet ski, which was carrying multiple people at the time.

In a statement to ABC 13 Houston, Rodriguez said, “I was out of town working the day of the incident, and I received a video of Ashley having fun on the jet ski at about noon that day, several hours before she allegedly fell. She was wearing a life jacket in the video.”

Jason and Ashley’s loved ones still have questions regarding what occurred that day.

According to ABC 13, Ashley’s mother does not understand why this happened and why the people who were with her daughter on Tuesday haven’t reached out about what happened or about the search for her daughter.

Rodriguez added that a man fishing nearby told them no one had a sense of urgency to immediately search for her.

“To be honest with you, they didn’t even pay attention. They don’t know when they lost her, where they lost her, and when they came back, it looked like they didn’t even care,” he told ABC 13, according to what the fisherman saw.

Investigators are awaiting the results of Ashley’s autopsy to confirm her cause of death.

“My heart goes out to her family, her loved ones, and everyone affected by this tragic loss,” said Commissioner Rodney Ellis who is responsible for the park.

Ashley’s sister, Kathy Gil, has since created a GoFundMe to help their mother pay for funeral expenses for Ashley, as well as any other unexpected costs that may arise because of their loss. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $8,000 toward a goal of $10,000 as of Sunday, June 22.

According to her friends, Ashley was working toward becoming a real estate agent.

“Ashley was a bright light in the lives of so many, full of love, laughter, and kindness. She had an incredible spirit that touched everyone around her. Her absence leaves a deep void in the hearts of our family, friends, and all who knew her,” the GoFundMe reads.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the events leading up to the incident and Ashley’s cause of death.