Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees Named Region 4 School Board of the Year

The Galena Park Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees has been recognized as the Region 4 School Board of the Year, earning top honors among 47 Houston-area school districts and 43 charter school boards. The award, announced this week by the Region 4 Education Service Center, celebrates the board’s leadership, innovative initiatives, and consistent commitment to student success.

“This is a prestigious recognition,” said Dr. Rodney Watson, Executive Director of Region 4 Education Service Center. “To be recognized by their peers and by other leaders as a board that has distinguished themselves around key areas of leadership, commitment to student success, community investment, and innovation goes a long way in setting them apart.”

The Galena Park ISD Board will now represent Region 4 as its nominee for the coveted Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Outstanding School Board Award, which will be announced during the state education conference in Houston this September. “We’re extremely happy that they were selected and believe they’ll be a great representative for us at the state level,” Dr. Watson said.

The Board’s theme of “Building on a Legacy” is more than a motto—it’s reflected in their deep-rooted dedication to the district. Many trustees are Galena Park ISD graduates or have children who attended district schools, a fact highlighted by Superintendent Dr. John Moore.

“The Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees embodies a spirit of unity, service, and vision,” Moore said. “They are tireless champions for our students, staff, and community, and their dedication ensures our district continues to thrive today and for generations to come.”

The Board’s influence can be seen in steady improvements in student performance and the launch of innovative programs like the expansion of dual credit options—allowing students to earn college credits or industry certifications before graduation. The Board has also bolstered college readiness through initiatives such as the districtwide ACT School Day, ensuring every student has access to crucial assessments.

In addition to academic programs, trustees have prioritized health and wellness. This includes expanded school-based health services, employee assistance initiatives, and new stipends for counselors who complete advanced mental health certifications.

“Our work reflects a deep personal investment in this community,” said Board President Ramon Garza. “We’re proud to serve a district that values every child, and we remain committed to creating opportunities for all students.”

The Board of Trustees includes President Ramon Garza, Vice President Linda Clark Sherrard, Secretary Jose Jimenez, and Trustees Adrian Stephens, Noe Esparza, Norma Hernandez, and Amanda Erebia. Superintendent Dr. John Moore serves as secretary to the board.

Each year, the regional service centers across Texas invite boards to apply for recognition, as required by the Texas Association of School Administrators. According to Watson, it’s a highly competitive process involving superintendents from large and mid-sized districts who evaluate nominee boards based on set criteria.

“There are some phenomenal things happening across the region in various districts, and so the competition is always very stiff,” Watson noted. “As many as a dozen or more districts compete depending on what’s going on within that particular board and how well they’re meeting the criteria.”

Once a regional winner is named, that board competes at the state level against 19 other region winners. The top five will be announced before the state conference, where the overall winner will be revealed.

Region 4 is one of 20 education service centers established by the Texas Legislature in 1967 to improve student performance and district efficiency. The center serves more than 1.25 million students, 111,000 educators, and 1,500 campuses across eight counties in southeast Texas.

“Region 4 is proud to recognize the Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees for their outstanding leadership and commitment to excellence in education,” Watson added. “Their work reflects the very best of public education governance.”

Superintendent Dr. Moore praised the Board’s far-reaching impact.

“The Galena Park ISD community is truly fortunate to have seven dedicated trustees who consistently prioritize the best interests of our children. Their leadership and commitment play a vital role in shaping a brighter future for our students.”

For the trustees, the recognition is not just an award but an affirmation of their ongoing mission.

“Galena Park has done quite well in terms of student achievement and consistently meeting the needs of all kids,” Watson said. “Their innovation and consistency year after year really set them apart.”

As the Board prepares to compete for statewide recognition, its members remain focused on their core goal: ensuring every student in Galena Park ISD has access to the best educational opportunities possible.