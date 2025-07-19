Harris County Tackles Eviction Crisis with Award-Winning Legal Aid Program

Harris County, Texas — Harris County Commissioners have taken steps to address an eviction crisis with an innovative program aimed at preventing avoidable evictions and providing critical support to the vulnerable tenants. The new Eviction Diversion Initiative (EDI) under the leadership of Justice’s of the Peace Dolores Lozano and Steve

Duble, seeks to meet the county’s urgent need for action.

More than 81,750 eviction cases were filed in Harris County in 2023; only 2.1 percent of the tenants had legal representation. Funded by an 11.5 million grant from the Nation Center for State Courts, the EDI offers mediation

services, legal aid and resources like rental assistance and job training. The program helped more than 10,000 residents in its first year, resolving 84 percent of cases through dismissals or settlements. More than half of those tenants who mediated their cases stayed in their homes. And the ripple effects didn’t stop there. Court appearance rates doubled, and the EDI boosted access to legal counsel.

Judge Lozano is providing free virtual legal services to Harris County residents by using a standalone computer station (Kiosk) at the John Phelps Courthouse in Pasadena. The kiosk is a free, secure, and private resource available

to all members of the public, particularly those facing financial barriers to legal assistance; they’ll now have greater access to various legal resources.

“Making free legal services emphasizes that this initiative aligns with my vision of making justice more accessible, equitable, and efficient for all residents. The courthouse is committed to being a place where resources meet the needs of the community,” Lozano said.

Judge Lozano highlighted the program’s human impact when she accepted the Texas Association of Counties (TAC) Best Practice Award.

“When we serve those facing their darkest moments, we are doing the highest form of public service.” Lozano said.

Nationwide recognition also arrived in the form of a National Association of Counties 2024 Achievement Award. The EDI is being hailed by its proponents as an experiment in justice, one that not only potentially marks the start of a larger, countywide program but is also changing lives.