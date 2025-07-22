Historic beginning of the North Channel Rotaract Club

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

In a momentous event, the Rotary and Rotaract family gathered to celebrate the Charter Celebration and Officer & Member Installation of the Rotaract Club of North Channel. Proudly sponsored by the Rotary Club of North Shore, this event marked the founding of a new club and the rise of a community of young leaders determined to create change both locally and globally.

The evening began with the presentation of the Club Charter by the District Governor Tom Kelchner, who expressed great pride and joy in presenting the official Charter Certificate of the Rotaract Club of North Channel.

“You are now part of a global movement,” the District Governor announced. “With over 250,000 Rotaractors in over 10,000 clubs across 180-plus countries, you are joining something much bigger than yourselves.”

The charter members, the founding leaders of the club, were invited to stand and be recognized. By accepting this charter, the club agreed to uphold Rotary’s legacy of ethical leadership, inclusive fellowship, and lasting impact.

“Rotaract gives you the tools to grow as a person and a leader — through service, mentorship, travel, and project design. But more importantly, it gives you a purpose bigger than any title: to build peace through service,” the District Governor added.

Erica Villarreal, club advisor, then installed the inaugural officers of the Rotaract Club of North Channel.

“These individuals have been elected by their peers for their vision, work ethic, and dedication to service,” Villarreal said. “Your leadership will shape not only the success of this club but also the development of every member here.”

Armando Segovia, the newly installed President of the Rotaract Club of North Channel, shared his vision for the year ahead.

“By joining Rotaract, you’re choosing to be part of something bigger — a global movement that believes in leading with compassion and creating change through action,” Segovia said.

“As a member of Rotaract, I commit to grow as a leader, to serve others before myself, to collaborate, innovate, and act with purpose, to uphold the values of Rotaract and Rotary, and to make the world a better place, starting with my own community.”

The event also included the presentation of meaningful gifts that symbolize support, encouragement, and unity. The Rotary Club of North Shore donated $1,000 in seed money, a club banner, and other essential items.

“We would like to thank the Rotary Club of North Shore for their generous donations,” Segovia said. “Additionally, we thank our Rotary friends for their support and contributions.”

To launch the legacy of the North Channel Rotaract Club with action, the club announced its first community service project.

“We invite you to help us support local animal shelters through donations of old t-shirts, blankets, toys, leashes, food, and treats,” Segovia announced.

“On August 3rd, we will be volunteering at BARC Animal Shelter and Adoption Facility.”

The evening concluded with a heartfelt message from Villarreal.

“Thank you for celebrating this milestone with us. Let tonight be a reminder that when young leaders come together with purpose, mentorship, and service, the future becomes brighter for everyone,” Villarreal said.

“My parents are originally from Chihuahua, Mexico and came to the U.S. for better opportunities that we didn’t have in our little town,” he said. Armando was born and raised here in the states and attended Green Valley Elementary, Cobb Sixth Grade, Cunningham and at the end of seventh grade, his dad was able to purchase his first home, and they moved to Channelview. He attended Alice Johnson Middle School and graduated from Channelview High School. He is currently attending the University of Houston where he is majoring in chemical engineering.

Segovia was seeking community service opportunities when he joined the Interact Club at Channelview.

“My mom knew I wanted to go to college, and I needed community service hours. She pretty much told me if I didn’t join a club, she was going to take me to the Houston Food Bank to volunteer,” he chuckled.

Segovia attended a meeting with one of his friends and was hooked. He not only got involved in the club but now has been voted president of the first North Channel Rotaract Club.

The North Channel Rotaract Club’s historic beginning marks the start of a new chapter for young leaders in the community. With their commitment to service and leadership, they are poised to make a lasting impact both locally and globally.

The club is open to young business professionals in the North Channel area. Meeting dates will be announced in the paper in the coming weeks.