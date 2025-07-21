Plane crashes safely into Crosby area field

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

A small, Cessna-sized single-engine plane crashed in a field off Adlong Johnson Road in Crosby early this morning, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The crash occurred early Monday morning when the Crosby Volunteer Fire Department was toned out just before 7:50 a.m.

“The two people on board actually made it out safely,” said Brandi Dumas with the Fire Marshal’s Office. “They crash landed right there at the edge of what looks like a pond. They were able to carry out their luggage with their belongings,” she said.

The fire marshal’s office responded to assist with the containment of aviation fuel that was flowing out. The plane did catch fire and burn but was quickly extinguished by the fire department.

“We’re also there to document the scene as well,” she said. The cause of the fire was the crash, but everything now in the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.

It appears the pilot was able to navigate the landing without hitting a nearby Transmission Tower and lines owned by CenterPoint.

The male pilot and female passenger didn’t appear to have any injuries and walked away from the crash.