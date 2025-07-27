Mary Lillie “Meme” Holland, a beacon of love and faith, departed this world for her heavenly home on July 22, 2025, in Houston, Texas, at the age of 95. Born on March 22, 1930, in Muldon, Mississippi, Mary was the cherished daughter of Ezra and Minerva (Dodd) Boykin. She was a devoted sister to her late brother, James Earl Boykin. Her journey through life was shared with her beloved husband, Jerry Chris

Holland, and their son, James Bruce Holland, both of whom preceded her in death.

Meme’s legacy of love and dedication lives on through her daughters, Twila “Tootie” Williams and her husband A.J., and Chris Romair and her husband Ralph. Her spirit is celebrated by her adoring grandchildren, Jerry Spencer, Elizabeth Rightmire and

her husband Robert, and Matthew Spitzenberger.

The family tree she nurtured continues to flourish with her greatgrandchildren Robby and wife Jazmin, Cassidy, Gillyanne, Cody, Savanna, and Greyson and her one cherished great-greatgrandchild Luke. Her

cousin, Ann Hester, along with a host of relatives and friends, also survive her, each carrying a piece of her generous heart with them.

For 23 years, “Meme” as she was more commonly known, enlightened young minds as a first-grade teacher with the Galena Park ISD, where she poured her passion for education and her love for children into every lesson. Her independent life was marked by an unwavering commitment to her Christian faith. As a dedicated member of the

First Baptist Church of Jacinto City, she embodied the love of Christ, not only in word but in action.

Meme’s life was an embodiment of service and joy. Her involvement with the Grayson Senior Center was a testament to her zest for life and community. There, she spent countless hours in the company of close friends, engaging in spirited games of dominoes and cards. Her generosity knew no bounds, as she often helped others by driving them wherever they needed to go, always with a smile and a kind word.

Her passion for missions was evident in the way she rallied her community to raise funds for church missions, inspiring others to join her in making a difference. Meme’s spirit of giving and her ability to encourage others to

contribute to a cause greater than themselves was a hallmark of her character.

Mary Lillie Holland was a spirited and generous woman, and a Christian who loved God and children with all her

heart. She was a source of strength and comfort to all who knew her, and her influence will continue to be felt

through the lives she touched. Her unwavering faith, her dedication to her family, and her commitment to serving

others stand as a testament to a life well lived.

As we celebrate Meme’s journey to eternal peace, we are reminded of the profound impact she made on this world. Her love for her family, her dedication to her faith, and her generous spirit have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many. Mary Lillie Holland’s story is one of unwavering faith, boundless love, and a life of service that will continue to inspire generations to come.

Friends joined the family at Carter-Conley Funeral Home for an hour of visitation on Tuesday, July 29, 2025 at 12:00 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 1:00 P. M.