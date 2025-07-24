School district start dates and calendars for 2025-2026

From community reports
Here’s the list of start dates for school districts around the eastside of Harris county. Also, the approved school calendars are below and can be downloaded from our website.
Aldine ISD
Traditional Calendar – Monday, Aug. 12
ADSY Calendar—Tuesday, July 22
Barbers Hill ISD
Thursday, Aug. 14
Channelview ISD
Monday, Aug. 11
Crosby ISD
Thursday, Aug. 7
Dayton ISD
Wednesday Aug. 13
Galena Park ISD
Thursday, Aug. 14
Goose Creek CISD
Wednesday, Aug. 13
Sheldon ISD
Tuesday, Aug. 12
