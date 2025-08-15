Are you ready for some football? Schedules this fall

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Our company has three newspapers: North Channel Star, Northeast News, and the Star-Courier. We also have four websites and within those media assets, we cover 15 high schools for the football season! It’s a tall task and to kick things off for this fall, here’s the schedules for the 2025 fall season campaign.

ALDINE

AUG 30 at Fort Bend Kempner at 6 p.m., at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land

SEP 4 vs. North Forest (Teacher Appreciation Night) at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 11 vs. Northbrook (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 25 at DeKaney at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

OCT 4 vs. Nimitz at 2 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 10 at MacArthur (Youth Night) at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 16 at Spring Westfield (Breast Cancer Awareness Night) at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

OCT 24 vs. Davis at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 30 at Eisenhower at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

NOV 6 at Spring at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

ALDINE DAVIS

AUG 29 vs. Willis, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 5 at Strake Jesuit, at 7 p.m., at Clay Stadium in Houston

SEP 13 at Cypress Lakes, at 7 p.m., at Ken Pridgeon Stadium in Cypress

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 at Eisenhower, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 3 vs. Spring, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 9 at DeKaney, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 17 vs. Nimitz, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 24 at Aldine, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 31 at Spring Westfield at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

NOV. 7 at MacArthur, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

ALDINE EISENHOWER

AUG 28 vs. Beaumont West Brook, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 5 at Clear Brook, at 7 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City

SEP 12 at West Fork, at 7 p.m., at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 vs. Davis, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 2 at MacArthur, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 10 at\at Spring, at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

OCT 16 vs. Dekaney, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 25 at Nimitz, at 2 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 30 at Aldine, at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

NOV 7 at Spring Westfield, at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

ALDINE MACARTHUR

AUG 28 at Cy Ridge at 6:30 p.m., at Ken Pridgeon Stadium in Cypress

SEP 5 at Channelview at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium in Channelview

SEP 12 vs. West Brook (Senior Night) at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 25 at Nimitz at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 2 vs. Eisenhower (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 10 vs. Aldine at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 17 at Spring at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

OCT 23 vs. Spring Westfield at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 30 at Dekaney at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

NOV 7 vs. Davis at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

ALDINE NIMITZ

AUG 30 at Katy Morton at 7 p.m., at Rhodes Stadium in Katy

SEP 5 vs. Cy Ridge at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

SEP 12 at Beaumont United at 7 p.m., at Doggett Family Stadium in Beaumont

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 25 vs. MacArthur at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 4 at Aldine at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 9 vs. Westfield at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 17 at Davis at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 25 vs. Eisenhower at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

OCT 31 at Spring at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

NOV 6 vs. Dekaney at 7 p.m., at Thorne Stadium

BARBERS HILL

AUG 29 at New Caney at 7 p.m., at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

SEP 4 at Manvel at 6:30 p.m., at Freedom Field in Rosharon

SEP 12 vs. Deer Park (Hall of Honor) at 7 p.m., at Eagle Stadium

SEP 19 at Richmond Foster at 7 p.m., at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg

SEP 26 vs. Lufkin (Youth Night) at 7 p.m., at Eagle Stadium

OCT 2 at Baytown Sterling at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

OCT 10 vs. Port Arthur (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Eagle Stadium

OCT 17 at Beaumont United at 7 p.m., at Doggett Family Stadium in Beaumont

OCT 24 vs. Galveston Ball (Senior Night) at 7 p.m., at Eagle Stadium

OCT 31 BYE WEEK

NOV 7 at Beaumont West Brook at 7 p.m., at Doggett Family Stadium in Beaumont

BAYTOWN LEE

AUG 29 at South Houston at 7 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Pasadena

SEP 5 vs Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

SEP 12 at Baytown Sterling at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

SEP 18 at Iowa Colony at 7 p.m., at Freedom Field in Rosharon

SEP 26 vs. Texas City at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

OCT 3 BYE WEEK

OCT 10 at Rosenberg Terry at 7 p.m., at Ranger Field in Rosenberg

OCT 17 at Richmond Randle at 7 p.m., at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Richmond

OCT 23 vs. Santa Fe at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

OCT 30 at Lamar Consolidated at 7 p.m., at Guy K. Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg

NOV 8 vs. Fort Bend Marshall at 11 a.m., at Stallworth Stadium

BAYTOWN STERLING

AUG 29 vs. Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

SEP 4 vs. Galena Park (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

SEP 12 vs Baytown Lee (THE GAME) at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

SEP 20 at Chavez at 6 p.m., at Barnett Stadium in Houston

SEP 26 at Galveston Ball at 7 p.m., at Courville Stadium in Galveston

OCT 2 vs. Barbers Hill at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

OCT 10 at West Brook at 7 p.m., at Doggett Family Stadium in Beaumont

OCT 17 vs. Lufkin at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

OCT 24 BYE WEEK

OCT 31 at Port Arthur at 7 p.m., at Port Arthur Memorial Stadium in Port Arthur

NOV 6 vs. Beaumont United (Senior Night) at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium

C. E. KING

AUG 28 at Spring Westfield at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

SEP 5 at Dickinson at 7 p.m., at Sam Vitanza Stadium in Dickinson

SEP 12 vs. Spring DeKaney at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 vs. Atascocita at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium

OCT 3 at Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

OCT 9 at Summer Creek at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

OCT 17 vs. Humble at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium

OCT 23 at Kingwood at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium

OCT 31 vs North Shore at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium

NOV 7 at Channelview at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Memorial Stadium in Channelview

CHANNELVIEW

AUG 29 vs Pasadena Memorial at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium

SEP 5 vs Aldine MacArthur at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium

SEP 12 at Clear Creek at 7 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium in League City

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 at Summer Creek at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

OCT 3 vs. Humble at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium

OCT 11 vs. Kingwood at 6 p.m., at Turner Stadium

OCT 17 vs. North Shore at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium

OCT 24 at Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

NOV 1at Atascocita at 6 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

NOV 7 vs. C. E. King at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium

CROSBY

AUG 29 vs. Dayton (First Responders Night) at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

SEP 5 at Iowa Colony at 7 p.m., at Freedom Field in Rosharon

SEP 12 vs. Fort Bend Marshall at 7 p.m., at Hall Stadium in Missouri City

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 vs. Pasadena (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

OCT 3 at Friendswood at 7 p.m., at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood

OCT 10 vs. Kingwood Park (Teacher Appreciation Night) at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

OCT 16 at Fort Bend Kempner at 7 p.m., at at Mercer Stadium in Sugar Land

OCT 24 vs. La Porte at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

OCT 31 vs. Porter (Senior Night) at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

NOV 7 at Angleton at 7 p.m., at Wildcat Stadium in Angleton

DAYTON

AUG 29 at Crosby (First Responders Night) at 7 p.m., at Cougar Stadium

SEP 5 vs. Kingwood Park at 7 p.m., at Bronco Stadium

SEP12 vs. Porter (Homecoming) at 7 p.m., at Bronco Stadium

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 vs. Montgomery at 7 p.m., at Bronco Stadium

OCT 3 at Nederland at 7 p.m., at Bulldog Stadium in Nederland

OCT 10 at Montgomery Lake Creek at 7 p.m., at Montgomery ISD Stadium

OCT 17 vs. Huntsville at 7 p.m., at Bronco Stadium

OCT 24 at Splendora at 7 p.m., at Dale Martin Memorial Field in Splendora

OCT 31 vs. West Fork at 7 p.m., at Bronco Stadium

NOV. 7 at Port Neches-Groves at 7 p.m., at Indian Stadium in Port Neches

GALENA PARK

AUG 28 at Porter at 7 p.m., at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

SEP 4 at Baytown Sterling at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

SEP 13 at Madison at 6 p.m., at Butler Stadium in Houston

SEP 18 vs. Houston Sterling at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

SEP 26 at Houston Milby at 7 p.m., at Barnett Stadium

OCT 2 vs. Spring Woods (Homecoming)

OCT 10 at Houston Waltrip at 7 p.m., at Delmar Stadium

OCT 17 vs. Houston Sharpstown at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

OCT 24 BYE WEEK

NOV 1 at Houston Westbury at 12 noon, at Delmar Stadium

NOV 6 vs. Houston Austin (Senior Night) at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

GOOSE CREEK MEMORIAL

AUG 29 vs. Baytown Sterling at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

SEP 5 at Baytown Lee at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

SEP 11 vs. Clear Brook at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 27 at Kingwood at 6 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

OCT 3 vs. C. E. King at 7 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

OCT 10 vs. North Shore at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

OCT 18 at Summer Creek at 1 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

OCT 24 vs. Channelview at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

NOV 1 at Humble at 1 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

NOV 6 vs. Atascocita at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

HUFFMAN HARGRAVE

AUG 29 at La Marque at 7 p.m., at Stingaree Stadium in Texas City

SEP 5 vs Furr at 7:30 p.m., Falcon Stadium in Huffman

SEP 12 at Splendora at 7 p.m., at Dale Martin Memorial Field in Splendora

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 26 vs. Liberty at 7:30 p.m., at Falcon Stadium in Huffman

OCT 3 at Lumberton at 7:30 p.m., at Raider Stadium in Lumberton

OCT 10 vs. Vidor at 7:30 p.m., at Falcon Stadium in Huffman

OCT 17 at Hardin-Jefferson at 7:30 p.m., at Hawk Stadium in Sour Lake

OCT 24 vs. Livingston at 7:30 p.m., at Falcon Stadium in Huffman

OCT 31 at Little Cypress-Mauriceville at 7:30 p.m., at Battlin’ Bear Stadium in Orange

NOV. 7 vs. Bridge City at 7:30 p.m., at Falcon Stadium in Huffman

NORTH SHORE

AUG. 29 at South Oak Cliff at 7:30 p.m., at Kincaide Stadium in Dallas

SEP 5 at Crowley at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

SEP 12 at Spring Westfield at 7 p.m., at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring

SEP 19 BYE WEEK

SEP 25 at Humble at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

OCT 3 vs. Kingwood at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

OCT 10 at Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

OCT 17 at Channelview at 7 p.m., at Ray Maddry Stadium in Channelview

OCT 24 vs. Atascocita at 7 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium

OCT 31 at C. E. King at 7 p.m., at Panther Stadium in Houston

NOV. 7 vs. Summer Creek at 7:30 p.m., at Galena Park ISD Stadium