Governor invokes second special session of the 89th legislature

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Following a spectacle created by Democrats abandoning their job in a last ditch effort to prevent passage of a new Congressional map, the governor has decided to call a second special session. Some questioned his ability to do so, but here is the law and the additional subjects for the legislature to consider including the new congressional map and relief for those affected by the severe floods in central Texas.

TO THE SENATE AND HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE EIGHTY-NINTH TEXAS LEGISLATURE, SECOND CALLED SESSION.

WHEREAS, the people of Texas through their state constitution have placed in the hands of the governor the power to call and set the agenda for special sessions of the legislature; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to a gubernatorial proclamation issued on August 15, 2025, the members of the 89th Legislature convened in a Second Called Session to consider the subjects designated in that proclamation;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by the authority vested in me by Article III, Section 40, and Article IV, Section 8(a). of the Texas Constitution, do hereby present the following additional subjects to the 89th Legislature, Second Called Session, for consideration:

–Lgislation to impose penalties or punishments for legislators who willfully absent themselves during a session.

–Legislation to authorize a person to purchase Ivermectin at a pharmacy.

Legislation relating to a groundwater study of East Texas aquifers by the Texas Water Developent Board prior to the issuance of permits or permit amendments by certain groundwater conservation districts.