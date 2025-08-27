Community voices heard over Equistar’s proposed permit in Channelview

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Channelview, TX – A public meeting held by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) last Tuesday night saw an interesting debate over Equistar Chemicals LP’s proposed air quality permit and non-attainment permit for a new ethylene derivatives unit. The meeting, which took place in the Monument Room of the Student Center on the campus of San Jacinto College North, drew a significant turnout from residents, environmental advocates, and company representatives.

Community Concerns

Residents voiced their objections to the proposed permits, citing health concerns and the cumulative impact of pollution in the area. Carolyn Stone, a long-time Channelview resident and founder of the Channelview Health and Improvement Coalition, expressed her worries about the additional emissions.

“We are already overburdened with pollution. This new unit will only add to the health risks we face daily,” Stone said. She highlighted the area’s designation as a cancer cluster and the high rates of asthma and other respiratory diseases among residents.

Paul Flores, another resident, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the community’s long-standing struggle with pollution.

“Channelview has become a dumping ground for industries. We are tired of being the ones who suffer while companies make massive profits,” he said. He also pointed out the facility’s history of violations and questioned its ability to comply with new permit requirements.

Company’s Response

Equistar Chemicals LP, a subsidiary of LyondellBasell, defended the proposed permits, arguing that the new unit would operate within regulatory limits and that the company is committed to minimizing emissions. Greg Cannon, the director of health, safety, and environmental for the Channelview complex, explained that the facility would use existing vapor recovery and control systems to reduce emissions. “We prioritize recovery of streams over release to support our goals of environmental stewardship,” Cannon said.

Cannon also addressed concerns about the health impacts, stating that the company follows TCEQ protocols for modeling emissions and ensuring they meet safety thresholds.

“We work closely with TCEQ to ensure that our operations are protective of human health and the environment,” he added.

TCEQ’s Role

TCEQ officials at the meeting explained the regulatory framework and the steps taken to evaluate the permit application. They noted that the proposed emissions were analyzed and found to be below significant impact levels, which means further evaluation was not required.

“The modeling showed that the emissions would not exceed national ambient air quality standards,” a TCEQ representative stated.

However, residents and environmental advocates questioned the adequacy of these assessments, arguing that they do not account for the cumulative impact of multiple polluting facilities in the area.

“This community is not in a bubble. We are surrounded by pollution from all sides,” said Reem Tariq, an environmental justice outreach coordinator.

Looking Ahead

The meeting concluded with a formal comment session, where residents were encouraged to submit their concerns in writing. TCEQ will review all comments and issue a response before making a final decision on the permits. The agency emphasized the importance of community input in the decision-making process.

As the debate continues, the residents of Channelview remain vigilant, advocating for their right to clean air and create a healthier environment. The outcome of this permit application will undoubtedly have significant implications for the community and the future of industrial development in the area.