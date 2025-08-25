Pregnancy Resource Center celebrates ribbon cutting at ‘forever’ home

By David Taylor / Managing editor

After three decades of dedicated service in Baytown, the Pregnancy Resource Center East has finally found a permanent home for their ministry. The center, which began its journey in a small storefront in Baytown in 1994, has moved to a spacious new location in Highlands. This move marks a significant milestone for the organization, which has been a beacon of hope and support for women in crisis.

“We’ve been here 30-plus years. We began officially in ‘93, but we began in a storefront, I think, around 1994. This will be our 31st year,” said Gail Duhon, executive director for PRCE. The journey from a small, 952-square-foot storefront to a large, welcoming facility has been filled with challenges and triumphs.

“We clearly grew from there and the community needs us all the time. We made ourselves available and we’ve moved all over Baytown, about five different places, renting properties,” she said.

The new location in Highlands is being called their ‘forever home’ with the purchase of the new facility on Main Street in Highlands.

“Highlands kind of threw its arms open for us and gave us this big, beautiful building and we are really happy and we’re already seeing clients this first week. We’re already overflowing,” she said. “Our first classes took up all the classroom. It was mostly standing room only.”

The center’s mission has always been to provide a positive, encouraging message to women in need.

“We are a Christian, pro-life organization, and we want to give women good, positive, hopeful information that will help spur them on to a positive outcome,” Duhon said.

The center offers a range of services, from pregnancy tests and ultrasounds to parenting classes and support groups.

“We help our clients in the community from the time they find out they might be pregnant all the way till the baby’s first birthday. And now that we’re here, we can extend our services for another year for our clients,” she said.

The center’s commitment to supporting women and their families is evident in their inclusive approach.

“We don’t just embrace our women and their babies. Of course, we do. We love them. But we want the men to be a part of this process as well. We invite mothers, moms and dads. You know, we’ve had whole families involved,” she added.

The new facility has already made a significant impact on the community.

“We’re very excited that we are able to be a part of the legacy of this community of positivity. We’re here to shine a light and help and lift up, not to discourage and throw down and push away,” the executive director said.

She emphasized the center’s staff and volunteers are dedicated to treating every client with respect and compassion.

“When the client comes in, you need to treat her like Jesus is walking through the door. That’s Jesus in human skin. You need to treat her like he’s right there with you,” she said compassionately.

The center’s services are available to women from all walks of life.

“We’ve seen the gamut, we’ve seen young, we’ve seen old, we’ve seen lower income, we’ve seen some that are in college and in their job, they’re in the profession, but… crisis comes when it comes. You don’t really have a choice, and we just need to be there when they have that need,” she said.

The center operates primarily on donations and fundraising efforts.

“We do fundraisers right now. We just finished our baby bottle blessings, which is everyone takes a baby bottle home and fills it up with change or cash or checks or go online and use your credit card, whichever. We are also doing a fundraising golf tournament, which is coming up next month. It’s our Tee Up For Life,” Duhon shared. The center also receives support from local businesses, churches, and individuals who believe in their mission.

The new facility in Highlands is a testament to the center’s resilience and dedication to serving the community. As they continue to grow and expand their services, the Pregnancy Resource Center East remains committed to providing hope and support to women and families in need.

“We want them to know because we’re here, there’s hope. We back that up with our Hope Boutique and all our Hope classes and we help our clients,” she said.

Renovations continue at the new location as classes and assistance continue.