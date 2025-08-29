GPISD, NRG strike deal for new electric power plant

Major energy project promises economic benefits, jobs, and tax relief for the local school district

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Galena Park Independent School District (GPISD) has reached a landmark agreement with NRG Energy for the construction of a new electric power plant in the district—a move local officials say will bolster local infrastructure, bring high-paying jobs, and add significant value to the area’s tax base.

The deal, finalized after months of negotiations and with the support of state leaders, will provide NRG with a series of tax breaks in exchange for a long-term boost to the community’s financial health. For the first three years, NRG will pay taxes only on the land value, followed by 10 years with a 50 percent reduction on maintenance and operations taxes. After the incentive period, the plant will pay full value, further strengthening school funding.

“They won’t be our largest taxpayer, but they’re going to add a lot of value to the tax base,” said Ben Pape, chief financial officer for Galena Park ISD summarizing district sentiment. “When they start construction, we’re going to see contractors and subcontractors coming in, spending money locally, and that’s going to help our businesses and generate sales tax revenue.”

The impact on the school district’s finances is expected to be significant. The influx of tax dollars from the plant will help pay down bond debts from the $530 million bond package passed in 2024, potentially reducing the district’s debt service tax rate in future years.

“With this added value, we might not have to go to that high of an INS rate that was projected with the bond, so it’s going to help with paying off our bond payments,” Pape said. “That’s probably the largest benefit from a school district standpoint.”

Beyond financial benefits, the project promises to create high-quality jobs. Certain positions at the plant are projected to pay around $178,000 annually, well above the county average. “That’s not people making minimum wage—that’s real, qualifying jobs that will stimulate the local economy,” Pape explained.

The agreement is backed by the state’s “JETI” program, designed to encourage major capital investments and energy infrastructure in Texas. The arrangement includes safeguards for the district so that if the plant fails or leaves before fulfilling its commitment, the school district will not lose expected revenue.

State and local leaders hope the new plant will also help strengthen Texas’ power grid, addressing the growing demands of a rapidly expanding population and increasing industrial needs—including the rise of artificial intelligence and data centers.

While the construction and full tax benefits will take several years to materialize, district officials say the groundwork for future growth is being laid now.

“It’s going to take three or four years just to get on the tax rolls with full value,” Pape noted, but once it’s there, our community is going to see real benefits.”

NRG, represented in negotiations by consulting firm Kroll, has already taken similar steps in other Texas communities, and the Galena Park deal marks the latest in a series of energy developments statewide.

“Honestly, the biggest benefits to the state are with sales tax, people eating at restaurants, people having high wages—it’s just helping us all,” a district official concluded.

With the ink dry on the deal, Galena Park ISD and its residents are preparing to welcome a powerful new neighbor—one expected to light up not just homes and businesses, but the district’s financial future as well.