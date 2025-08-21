NCACOC celebrates ribbon cutting for Channelview Family Medicine

Dr. Donald Niño and practice partner Dr. Melissa Silva prepare to cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of their new location at 5616 East Sam Houston Parkway N. in North Shore next to Iguana Joe’s.
By David Taylor / Managing Editor

More than 75 friends, family, and co-workers gathered to celebrate the grand opening of the new location for Channelview Family Medicine at 5616 East Sam Houston Parkway N. in North Shore next to Iguana Joe’s.

The new space allows Dr. Donald Niño and practice partner Dr. Melissa Silva to spread out and see more patients without feeling cramped.

“We started working on this before she (Silva) finished school and residency. We were assuming she’d be able to move right in following her education. But that COVID came and changed everything,” Niño said.

“With the hospital and Yasmene’s help, we were finally able to open,” he said.

With double the amount of patient rooms, a larger space for a lab, a space for drawing bloodwork, a nurses station, and break room for staff, they can accommodate many more patients.

“This is a good thing for our patients who we do everything for. Most of them are happy that it’s here because it’s closer to their house. We’ll have more visibility, too,” Niño said.

He also added he had no plans for retiring anytime soon.

 

About 75 family, friends, and co-workers gathered to offer Dr. Donald Niño and Dr. Melissa Silva well wishes at their grand opening on Friday. Photo by David Taylor

 

Yasmene McDaniel, CEO at HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Patricia Acosta, practice manager for both Niño and Silva, and Margie Buentello, president of the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce all gathered with the two doctors to celebrate the opening of the new space for both practices. Photo by David Taylor

 

Niño and Silva join with their staff for a photo at the grand opening ceremony of the new location for Channelview Family Medicine at 5616 East Sam Houston Parkway N. in North Shore next to Iguana Joe’s. Photo by David Taylor

