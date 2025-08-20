Community unites against gun violence following tragic deaths.

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

East Houston, TX – The community of North Shore is reeling after the tragic deaths of two young football players, both victims of gun violence. Braxton Coles, a local resident, is channeling his grief into action after the loss of his grandson, Jarvon “Veezy” Coles, who was killed by a random bullet over a year ago.

Coles, who has been vocal about the need for justice, expressed his frustration at a recent community meeting attended by over 100 people.

“I don’t know what to do,” Coles admitted to the crowd, “but I know what we can’t do. We can’t sit around and let our future be taken away from us.”

In response to his grandson’s death, Coles founded the nonprofit organization Crash Out For Cause. The mission of the organization is to ensure that “no other parent or family has to endure a tragedy like this,” as stated on their website. “We didn’t want any other parent or grandparent to have to endure what we suffered at the loss of our grandson,” Coles said.

Jarvon, a two-time all-district linebacker with plans to attend Lamar University, was killed instantly by a gunman’s random shot at a party. His memory lives on through his friends, who frequently use his No. 10 on social media and even request to change their number to honor him.

The community’s grief was compounded by the recent death of another North Shore player, killed at a party just weeks ago. Police are still investigating whether this incident is related to a road rage case earlier in July, but no witnesses have come forward.

“We created the foundation to address the epidemic of gun violence across the country that’s taking our young men away,” Coles said. “Especially here in east Houston.” The organization promotes responsible gun ownership and sponsors young men to play Little League sports, particularly football and basketball. Last year, they funded kids on four different teams in the area, and this year, they aim to sponsor at least ten.

Coles emphasized the importance of parental involvement in preventing such tragedies.

“Once that child reaches 16, 17, or 18, they should have skills to know how to perform in society,” he said. Despite the challenges, Coles remains hopeful. “If we can save one kid, that’s one less loss of life,” he said.

The community continues to come together, sharing their anger, fears, and tears, as they seek concrete solutions to curb the violence. The next meeting will be announced soon on the organization’s website and in the North Channel Star.

“We’re losing our kids to these murders. This is happening all over the country,” Coles said. “I talk with similar organizations enduring the same in their communities in Georgia.” The community’s efforts, driven by Coles’ determination, aim to bring awareness to the epidemic of gun violence and make a difference, one life at a time.