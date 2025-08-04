SPARK Parks Executive Director Kathleen Ownby retires, leaving legacy in Channelview and county

From community reports

After 37 years of service, SPARK School Park Program Executive Director Kathleen Ownby announces her retirement, leaving a legacy of art-rich community parks and continuing partnerships, including Channelview ISD.

Ownby, daughter of the late Council Member Eleanor Tinsley, began working with SPARK in 1988 when she volunteered in her mother’s office. Passionate about art and the growth of green spaces, Ownby established

herself as a leader and was appointed Executive Director in 1991.

SPARK is a nonprofit organization that turns school playgrounds into community parks in a cost-effective

and land-efficient way. It has constructed over 200 parks in 18 school districts throughout Houston, and Channelview is one of those fortunate districts. Channelview has three SPARK Parks in three elementary schools: Hamblen, Crenshaw, and Harvey Brown. The three locations are open to the public after school hours, which means they can be enjoyed year-round with family and friends in the afternoons, during the weekends and on holidays.

“They are your parks! Your playground, your outdoor lab, they are your greenspace,” said Channelview ISD Superintendent Dr. Tory Hill. “They are recreational areas where everyone can gather and enjoy, boosting the spirit and appearance of the Channelview community.”

This statement perfectly reflects Ownby’s and the SPARK organization’s mission to create vibrant greenspaces for all to enjoy. The parks offer unique playground designs, shaded areas with trees, walking trails, and distinctive community-inspired artwork, so grab your families and visit one of Channelview’s three SPARK Parks.

Park Hours:

SCHOOL DAYS – 3:40 p.m. to dusk

WEEKENDS – Dawn to dusk, unless closed for school events

SUMMER – Dawn to dusk with permission from the schools, SPARK Parks can also be used for birthday parties and other events.