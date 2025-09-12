Congressman Dan Crenshaw addresses key issues, community concerns

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Channelview, TX – Congressman Dan Crenshaw recently visited Channelview to engage with the local community and address pressing issues affecting the area. The visit was marked by a series of discussions on various topics, including environmental concerns, federal and state policies, and local security issues.

During the meeting, Congressman Crenshaw emphasized the importance of flood mitigation, highlighting the successful allocation of approximately $200 million in federal earmarks for specific projects in the district. He also discussed the ongoing efforts to improve the Medicaid system in Texas, ensuring that funds are allocated more efficiently to benefit the uninsured and lower-income populations.

One of the key topics of discussion was the presence of cartels and the impact of the fentanyl crisis in the United States. Congressman Crenshaw explained that while the cartel presence is more prominent in Mexico, local criminal organizations and gangs in the U.S. are often involved in drug distribution. He stressed the importance of cooperation with Mexican authorities to combat this issue and mentioned the recent success in seizing a significant amount of meth precursors in Mexico.

Environmental concerns were also brought to the forefront, with residents raising questions about the pollution caused by barges in the San Jacinto River and the potential dangers to infrastructure such as I-10 and the U.P. railroad track. Congressman Crenshaw acknowledged the issue and encouraged further investigation and action to address these concerns.

The visit concluded with a discussion on the importance of accountability and transparency in government operations. Congressman Crenshaw addressed questions about the auditing of federal departments and the challenges faced in ensuring proper oversight. He reassured the community that efforts are being made to improve efficiency and accountability at all levels of government.

Crenshaw’s visit to Channelview created an opportunity for open dialogue between the community and their representative, addressing key issues and reinforcing the commitment to working together for the betterment of the district.

With the redrawing of congressional districts in Texas, Crenshaw will no longer represent the Channelview area. A new Congressional District 9 that includes most of east Harris County and all of Liberty County will have new representation.