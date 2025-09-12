Join the Crosby Evening Lions Club: Charter Night Banquet on September 20

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Opportunities to be on the ground floor of a life-changing organization in the community don’t come around very often, but on September 20, the public has that chance. For more than 100 years, the Lions Club has been actively serving their communities in over 200 countries and geographic areas around the world. Joining the Lions links you to a world-wide mission to help all mankind including Crosby.

On Saturday night, Sept. 20 beginning at 5 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Crosby at 14890 FM 2100, Crosby, TX 77532, the public is invited to participate and join the Lions at their Charter Night banquet where District Governor Mike George will present the members of the new club with their official charter. Members of the Huffman Lions Club, who sponsored the formation of the new Crosby Evening Lions Club, will also be on hand to congratulate members of the new club.

“I am proud to welcome these individuals into Lions. Crosby will be proud to have such a fine group of people serving its community,” said District Governor George.

The club has plans to begin eye testing events and collecting worn or gently used eyeglasses immediately at the Crosby Vendor Market at the American Legion Hall in October and at several other events through the end of the year.

Lions are famous for their mission to assist those with eyewear with their involvement with a celebrity.

In 1925, Helen Keller asked the Lions Club International to become “Knights of the Blind” to help her crusade against darkness by supporting people with vision loss. This speech led the Lions to develop global vision programs, including collecting and recycling eyeglasses and providing vision exams and surgeries for those in need, which includes efforts to help people with their vision needs.

New president of the club, Deanna Becker, said the club has a vision to do more in the community.

“The club will make some decisions on service projects in the coming months, and we hope to announce those soon,” she said.

The group has been meeting for the last several months building membership and on charter night will present over 20 new members for membership.

Anyone in the public who joins that night can become an official charter member.

Cost for the banquet, which is also a fundraiser and has silent auction items, is a $50 donation. Please call Becker to make your reservation for the banquet. Businesses who wish to donate a silent auction item are encouraged to call.

The club currently meets on the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Crosby and as caring men and women, will identify needs within their communities and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Crosby Evening Lions Club, please contact Deanna Becker at 832-312-4353.

Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Lions serve. It’s that simple, and it has been since they first began in 1917. Their 1.4 million members in more than 50,000 clubs are serving in over 200 countries and geographic areas around the globe. Their Mission is to empower Lions Clubs, volunteers, and partners to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services and grants that impact lives globally, and encourage peace and international understanding. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit lionsclubs.org.