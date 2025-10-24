CANCELLED: Sheldon Shuffle and Fall Festival nixed because of weather

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

What had been planned as a great Saturday for Sheldon families celebrating the fall season has been called off by officials due to the imminent threat of bad weather. Meteorologists across Houston are predicting severe weather as a massive cold front is crossing the state.

According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe storms are possible beginning late Friday into Saturday morning and another round on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

“Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to push through the area during two main windows: late Friday night into Saturday morning and Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. During those main windows, two lines of storms are expected to develop with the potential for a few storms to become strong to severe,” the NWS website shows. Included is the potential of damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized street flooding. Isolated tornadoes are not off the table, either.

Here’s the message sent to Sheldon ISD families by the district:

“Due to the forecast of lightning and storms, the Sheldon Shuffle and Fall Festival are cancelled for this Saturday, Oct. 25. While we’re disappointed to miss all the fun, safety comes first — and we truly appreciate the incredible support from our students, families, and community partners. Every dollar raised goes right back into making a bigger impact for our teachers and students.

The good news? We’re already working on new spring dates for both events so we can celebrate under sunnier skies! Stay tuned, and thank you for being part of our amazing Sheldon ISD community.”