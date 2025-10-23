Harris, area county commissioners enact burn ban in light of drought

From community reports

The Harris County Commissioners Court approved a burn ban for unincorporated

Harris County due to ongoing dry weather and heightened fire danger.

Fire weather conditions arise when high temperatures, low humidity, strong winds, and dry vegetation combine, creating an environment where wildfires can ignite easily and spread quickly. These conditions pose serious risks to communities, wildlife, and county resources.

Currently, 151 counties across Texas, including neighbors in Fort Bend, Waller, Montgomery, Chambers, and Liberty, are also under burn bans in efforts to reduce wildfire threats.

What does a burn ban mean?

The burn ban prohibits all outdoor burning unless it occurs within an enclosure

that contains all flames and sparks.

What is allowed:

–Outdoor burning authorized by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ)

–Approved ceremonial fires.

–Non-commercial cooking like backyard cookouts and barbecues.

–Additionally, welding and other “hot work” can be carried out as long as they comply with county fire code regulations.

The burn ban is being issued amid the Diwali fireworks sale season that began Monday, October 13, 2025. While fireworks sales will continue until midnight of October 23, 2025, sales will be subject to specific restrictions to reduce fire risk. In accordance with state legislation and the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which measures forest fire danger, the commissioner’s court has approved a ban on the sale of certain fireworks.

Specifically, vendors are prohibited from selling skyrockets with sticks and missiles with fins.

The HCFMO strongly advises leaving fireworks displays to the professionals. If you choose to use consumer fireworks, please follow these safety guidelines:

–Read all caution labels carefully.

–Keep a water source nearby in case of emergencies.

–Thoroughly soak used fireworks before disposing of them in the trash.

Violation of the burn ban is a Class “C” misdemeanor, punishable by up to a $500 fine. In addition, any person who starts a fire that causes damage to property without the owner’s consent may be

charged with Reckless Damage or Destruction, a Class “C” misdemeanor, or arson, a felony.

To protect our community and help prevent wildfires, please comply with the burn ban currently in effect. During dry conditions, certain outdoor activities can significantly increase the risk of large fires. Always exercise caution when handling anything that generates heat or sparks and take extra precautions during periods of particularly dry weather.

Additionally, here are some important safety tips to follow:

–Use precautions when outdoor cooking.

–Avoid placing the grill on dry grass or other plant material. A stray spark could easily start a fire.

–If using a charcoal starter fluid, never add it after the grill has started. The liquid could spark a flare-up and cause an injury.

–When finished with charcoal grilling, let the coals completely cool and dispose of them in a metal container, and soak in water.

–Properly discard cigarettes and other smoking materials.

–Never throw a lit cigarette or cigarette butt out the window of a vehicle. It could land on dry grass or be blown into dry vegetation and start a fire.

–Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants, or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves, or other things that could ignite easily.

–Beware of threats related to lawn maintenance and vehicles in dry conditions.

–Lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass. Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires.

–Avoid driving through tall grass and never park your vehicle on dry grass or leaves. Hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.

– -Adjust the safety chains on your trailers to ensure they don’t drag and create sparks that can cause roadside fires.

All fires start small. If you see an unattended fire, call 9-1-1 and notify your local fire department immediately. In dry conditions, a small fire can spread quickly and threaten people and property.

To learn more about the burn ban, how to prepare a home for a wildfire, and more dry weather safety, visit us at HCFMO – Wildfire & Burn Bans. The mission of the Harris County Fire Marshal’s

Office is to safeguard the lives and property of the residents in Harris County through effective fire prevention, fire investigation, education, emergency response, and emergency management.