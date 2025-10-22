Groundbreaking ceremony marks new era for Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue Station No. 5

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

On Thursday, October 2, local officials, firefighters, and community members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue Station No. 5, located at 11159 W. Lake Houston Parkway, just west of Lockwood Drive. The event marked a significant milestone for Harris County Emergency Services District No. 60, promising improved emergency response and expanded coverage for the rapidly growing Sheldon area.

The ceremony was attended by Commissioners Don Nesbitt, James Collins, Dale Langdon, Daron McCaslin, and Board of Directors Curtis Roane, Jim Gamel, Wyatt Kotal, along with Assistant Fire Chief Roland Balderas, Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Grabill, and Fire Chief Sidney Webb. Crews from Stations #1 and #3 joined in to commemorate the occasion, highlighting the collaborative spirit of the district.

The new station, a 14,890-square-foot facility, is set to complete the Sheldon district’s coverage plan and is expected to be operational by August 2026. The project was made possible through a generous land donation from Generation Park, which provided four acres after negotiations expanded the original offer of one acre.

“We just could not build the facility that was needed for that area on one acre,” explained Fire Chief Sidney Webb. “They agreed to give me another three acres at no cost. That’s going to really enhance the response time and coverage for the northern and western ends of the district, like Kingslake Forest and the Lake Houston area.”

Improved response times are a key benefit of the new station.

“The distance between our Station 3 and getting up to the north was just too far. The response times needed improvement,” Webb said. He added that the district’s ISO rating, which affects insurance rates for residents, recently dropped to Class 2, but with the new station, “we should be at Class 1. It’s not that much difference other than a Class 1 gives you bragging rights and it does help a little bit on people’s insurance,” he said.

The station’s strategic location also supports major local developments. Generation Park’s expansion, including facilities for Eli Lilly, IKEA, and a new surf park, requires robust emergency services.

“Eli Lilly, a $6.5 billion dollar corporation, will require significant emergency services. We already had Station 3 down the street from them, and they told us what they expected, and we exceeded what they required,” Webb noted.

The station itself is designed for modern needs, featuring three bays with two tiers, allowing for six trucks, all with drive-through access. It will house a crew of eight full-time firefighters plus a district chief, with amenities including a larger commercial kitchen, day room, eight bedrooms, four showers, offices for the captain and district chief, a weight room, exercise room, data room, and a medical “any room” for walk-ins. The station will also be equipped for future needs, including a baby Moses area for safe infant surrender.

The total cost of the new station is projected to reach $11 million, with additional expenses for utilities.

“CenterPoint Energy is running the electrical at $1,000,000, and the sewer line is coming in at about $1,000,000 too. That’s outside the $11 million,” Webb explained.

As the district continues to grow, the new station will play a vital role in supporting both residential and commercial development.

“It’s just going to be a very nice station and serving that part of the district. A long time coming, I should say,” Webb reflected.

With the groundbreaking of Station No. 5, Sheldon Community Fire and Rescue is poised to meet the challenges of a dynamic future, ensuring safety for all who live and work in the area.