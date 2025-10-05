King, Summer Creek undefeated in district battle for supremacy

LAST WEEK’S SCORES

Thursday, Oct. 2

Galena Park 34, Spring Woods 14

 

Friday, Oct. 3

C. E. King 70, Goose Creek Memorial 20

North Shore 71, Humble Kingwood 7

Humble 32, Channelview 21

 

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

Thursday, Oct. 9

C. E. King at Summer Creek at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

 

Friday, Oct. 10

Galena Park at Houston Waltrip at 7 p.m., at Delmar Stadium

North Shore at Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown

 

Saturday, Oct. 11

Channelvew vs. Kingwood at 6 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble

 

