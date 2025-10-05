King, Summer Creek undefeated in district battle for supremacy

LAST WEEK’S SCORES
Thursday, Oct. 2
Galena Park 34, Spring Woods 14
Friday, Oct. 3
C. E. King 70, Goose Creek Memorial 20
North Shore 71, Humble Kingwood 7
Humble 32, Channelview 21
THIS WEEK’S GAMES
Thursday, Oct. 9
C. E. King at Summer Creek at 7 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble
Friday, Oct. 10
Galena Park at Houston Waltrip at 7 p.m., at Delmar Stadium
North Shore at Goose Creek Memorial at 7 p.m., at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown
Saturday, Oct. 11
Channelvew vs. Kingwood at 6 p.m., at Turner Stadium in Humble
