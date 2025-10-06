Dan Mims enters race for Texas’s 9th congressional district

Channelview business leader, education supporter joins growing GOP field

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The race for Texas’s newly redrawn 9th Congressional District has become even more competitive as Dan Mims, a lifelong Texan, businessman, and community leader, officially launches his campaign. Mims joins the contest alongside State Representative Briscoe Cain and Alexandra del Moral Mealer, expanding the Republican field for this key congressional seat.

“Washington, D.C. has become a three-headed monster of regulations, taxes, and lawyers that strangles small businesses and workers. I know firsthand that our entrepreneurs, educators, and workers—not bureaucrats—hold the key to Texas’s future. That’s why I’m running: to help President Trump complete his ‘America First’ agenda, bring some conservative commonsense to Washington, fight for jobs and opportunity, and put Texas values first,” Mims said in his campaign announcement.

Alexandra del Moral Mealer, a current METRO board member and previous Harris County judge candidate, is also in the race, though she does not reside within the district and refers to herself as a “dark horse.” State Rep. Briscoe Cain, who has represented much of the area in District 128, hails from Deer Park. Mims, meanwhile, is a Channelview native, graduate of Channelview High School, and has served as chairman, officer, and trustee of the San Jacinto College District board.

After attending Texas A&M, Mims returned home to help grow his family’s business, Mims Meat Company, transforming it into a leading foodservice distributor serving over 1,200 clients across southeast Texas. Under his leadership, the company reached $50 million in annual sales and created hundreds of local jobs. He also managed Mims Investment Inc., focusing on property and cold storage logistics.

Mims has long been dedicated to education, spending decades supporting San Jacinto College. He played a pivotal role in passing a $425 million bond referendum that modernized campus facilities and expanded opportunities for students to become job ready. His leadership helped earn San Jacinto College national recognition as a Rising Star by the Aspen Institute, distinguishing it as one of the country’s top community colleges.

“I’ve been creating jobs and getting people job ready for 40 years. I can tell you the best way to do that is to get Washington out of the way. I’ll fight for less regulation, a secure border and letting taxpayers and businesses keep more of our hard-earned money,” Mims added.

Community service has also been a cornerstone of Mims’s career. As past president of the North Shore Rotary Club, he contributed to local scholarships. He has served on the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo as vice chair and committee member, supporting youth, agriculture, and Texas traditions. Mims has also held leadership roles in the Greater Houston Restaurant Association, UniPro Foodservice, the Texas Community and Technical College Leadership Council, the Association of Community College Trustees, and the Community College Association of Texas Trustees.

A native of Channelview, Mims says his Texas upbringing taught him the values of faith, hard work, and perseverance that continue to shape his approach. He and his wife Mary have raised their family in southeast Texas, where he remains active as a husband, father, grandfather, and community leader.

Learn more at www.danmimsfortexas.com.