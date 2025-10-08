North Channel celebrates National Night Out Oct 8, 2025 North Channel Star Community, Front Page 0 Firefighters from ESD 12 in North Shore enjoyed showing off their fire truck for residents at the Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center on National Night Out. From left, Thonda Owens, Daine Grabs, Riley Dunn, Millard Williams, and Jacob Burch. Photos courtesy of David Proctor Firefighters from ESD 12 in North Shore enjoyed showing off their fire truck for residents at the Leon Grayson / Baldree Community Center on National Night Out. From left, Thonda Owens, Daine Grabs, Riley Dunn, Millard Williams, and Jacob Burch. Residents with firefighters and gain information on programs and benefits for working with the agency. Firefighters brought out the prize of their apparatus in the ladder truck. The most expensive in the fleet and loaded with features to help put out fires. Harris County ESD 12 firefighters made an appearance at the Woodforest Civic Association’s National Night Out event. Firefighters, from left, are Jay Larios, Harold Aguilar, David Araguz, Anthony Magnier, Daelon Johnson, Reed Godbold, and Lavell Warren. In front is Ms. Chelsea Bennett with the Woodforest Civic Association. North Channel EMS paramedics joined the fun at the Woodforest Civic Association’s National Night Out event. Paramedics, from left, are M. Serna, J. Gallegos, Melissa Sears, and J. Nguyen. Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... National Night Out North Channel
Leave a Comment: