Diamond Jim’s Pineforest Jewelry: A new era begins

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

In a remarkable blend of history and innovation, Pineforest Jewelry has opened its doors to a new, state-of-the-art location, promising an experience unlike any other. The grand opening of Diamond Jim’s Pineforest Jewelry Experience marks a significant milestone for the beloved jewelry store that has been a cornerstone of the East Houston community for nearly four decades.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded on May 1, 1986, by Jim and Linda Mills, Pineforest Jewelry has grown from humble beginnings into a renowned establishment known for its exceptional customer service and high-quality jewelry.

“Giving customers a ‘WOW Experience’ was a must in our minds,” says Jim Mills, affectionately known as Diamond Jim. This dedication to exceeding customer expectations has earned Pineforest Jewelry a stellar reputation, with over 1,700 five-star Google reviews.

The journey began with Jim’s purchase of a large Russian ingot of pure 24K gold, which he alloyed to 14K and crafted into rings and pendants. This leap of faith laid the foundation for what would become a thriving business. Over the years, the store has expanded and evolved, always staying true to its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

A New Chapter

The new 8,000 square foot store, located at 6840 East Sam Houston Parkway North, is a testament to Jim’s vision and dedication. Designed to resemble an 1800s gold mine, the store offers a unique and immersive experience for customers.

“I wanted it to be a learning experience, a fun place,” Jim said.

The interior is adorned with mining tools, artifacts, and murals that create the illusion of tunnels, while the ceiling is painted black to mimic the inside of a mine.

One of the standout features of the new store is its six 55-inch monitors, each driven by its own computer, providing customers with educational content about the jewelry business, including gold mining, silver mining, and gemstone cutting.

The store also boasts a continuous glass wall that allows customers to view the complete repair facility, adding to the transparency and trust that Pineforest Jewelry has built over the years.

Innovative Offerings

In addition to its unique design, the new store offers several innovative services that set it apart from other jewelry stores. Customers can have their old jewelry refined and made into new custom pieces, or they can sell their old jewelry and apply the credit towards new purchases.

“We provide very high quality for less than half of what the malls charge,” Diamond Jim said.

The store also features a kitchen that serves food and drinks, a game room for kids, and even a train that runs continuously around the perimeter of the ceiling.

“We do things different from any other jewelry store,” he explained. This commitment to creating a welcoming and enjoyable environment for customers is evident in every aspect of the new store.

Community and Customer Focus

Throughout its history, Pineforest Jewelry has remained deeply connected to the community. Jim and Linda are active members of local organizations, including the North Shore Rotary Club, the North Channel Chamber of Commerce, and San Jacinto Pilot Club.

“We have raised over a million dollars for charity in our community,” Jim said. Their community involvement, combined with their dedication to customer service, has helped Pineforest Jewelry build a loyal customer base that spans generations.

“We’ve got somewhere in the neighborhood of 50,000 customers,” he said. Keeping customers happy is a top priority.

“If customers aren’t happy, then they don’t come back. All of ours come back,” Jim proudly said.

Looking Ahead

The new location positions the business into a more regional store, but with neighborhood hospitality.

“We’ve increased traffic in front of our store tenfold. The business, therefore, will probably increase fivefold within a couple of years,” he predicts. The store is poised to continue its legacy of excellence for many more years to come.

The new store is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

“Everyone that comes into our business becomes a member of the family,” he said.

Commitment to Excellence

Pineforest Jewelry is a member of the IJO (Independent Jewelers Organization) and RJO (Retail Jewelers Organization). Diamond Jim is a Master Jeweler by IJO, and an Associate Gemologist by GIA (Gemological Institute of America). The staff is required to obtain Diamond Knowledge, Precious Stone Identification, and other certificates from GIA. This commitment to training allows Pineforest to provide the level of service that makes it stand above the crowd.