LyondellBassell’s Global Care Week makes lasting impact

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

LyondellBassell’s Channelview Complex marked a milestone this year, celebrating 25 years of Global Care with a renewed commitment to community service. In a fresh approach, the company transitioned to Global Care Week, empowering manufacturing sites to select and participate in a variety of service events at times that best suited their teams.

From October 3 to October 11, Channelview employees rallied together for five impactful projects—three of which welcomed volunteers, while two focused on collecting essential items for local causes.

Highlights from Channelview’s Global Care Week included:

Aluminum Can Drive

Led by Larry Gunn and Robert Bland, the site-wide initiative gathered approximately 100 pounds of aluminum cans (with a final count expected near 200 pounds) to benefit the Sheldon Elementary School Garden Club, sponsored by Joanna Jorgensen.

Food and Personal Care Drive

Gunn, Bland, and Travis Fixmer spearheaded a collection of non-perishable food and personal care products, amassing around 400 pounds of donations for Crosby Care International, with the final tally projected to reach 750 pounds. Sponsor Keenan Smith expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity.

Channelview Fire Department Smoke Detector Giveaway

Under the leadership of Michael Camburn, LYB volunteers partnered with the Channelview Fire Department to distribute 200 smoke detectors to 100 local families, enhancing home safety across the community.

Highlands Park Beautification (Harris County Precinct 3)

Andrew Kuikman led volunteers in planting 20 native trees and refreshing two shade structures with three gallons of paint, helping to create a greener, more inviting park space.

Adopt-a-Road (Harris County Precinct 2)

Nancy Ross and her team took to Sheldon Road, collecting 20 bags of trash, 12 tires, traffic cones, scrap metal, a folding chair, and a mop bucket—ensuring proper disposal and a cleaner environment for all.

Through these diverse projects, LyondellBassell’s Channelview Complex hoped to demonstrate the power of teamwork and the company’s enduring commitment to giving back. For many of the employees, they call the area home.