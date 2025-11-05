North Channel Business Expo and Veteran’s Salute set for Nov. 6

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Business Expo and Veteran’s Salute, a signature event that brings together local businesses, first responders, and veterans for a day of recognition, networking, and community spirit. Scheduled for Thursday, November 6, the expo will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Armenta’s Reception Hall on Sheldon Road in Channelview, with a special program at noon to honor veterans and first responders.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, with the option to purchase lunch for $25. However, all veterans, first responders, and their spouses receive complimentary lunches, thanks to generous sponsorships from local organizations and individuals. “Anybody can attend,” said Margie Buentello, president and CEO of the chamber. “Lunch is paid for unless you’re a veteran, first responder, or their spouse. We have a lot of people who sponsor those meals, and we’re always open to more donations,” she said.

The expo features around 40 booths, each offering free giveaways and samples. Attendees can collect stamps from each booth on a card, and those who visit all booths are entered into a drawing for a two-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott Generation Park, complete with breakfast for two and a $50 Bistro gift card.

“There’s a lot of nice swag out there,” Buentello added. “It’s a great way for people to learn about local businesses and take home some goodies.”

At noon, the focus shifts to the Veteran’s Salute program, a heartfelt tribute to the area’s veterans and first responders. The program includes the presentation of Armed Forces flags by Channelview cadets, the nation’s colors by Sheldon, and performances of the Armed Forces theme songs. Veterans and active-duty service members are invited to stand as their branch’s song is played, receiving recognition from the entire community.

Bill Palko, past chairman of the chamber and a passionate advocate for veterans, described the event’s impact.

“We sponsor 20 to 25 Precinct Two veterans, bringing them up to the front of the stage and giving them our Rotary goodie bags. These bags are filled with snacks, socks, shaving cream, nail clippers—just a bunch of goodies to show our appreciation,” Palko said.

After the program, additional goodie bags are delivered to veterans at the Michael DeBakey VA hospital by Rotarians and Channelview Interact students.

“It really makes their day,” Palko said. “We just want to say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

A highlight of the event is the drawing for a handmade patriotic quilt, crafted by Debbie Palko. All veterans and first responders receive a free raffle ticket, and one lucky winner takes home the quilt as a symbol of gratitude from the community.

The Business Expo and Veteran’s Salute has been held at Armenta’s for about 12 years, evolving from separate business and veterans events into a combined celebration.

“It’s always the week before Veteran’s Day, on Thursday,” Buentello explained. “We wanted to create something that brought the community together and gave back to those who serve.”

The event is designed to focus on the North Channel area, including Channelview, Sheldon, and Galena Park first responders and veterans.

“We’re not going to turn anyone (veteran) away, but our target is our community,” Buentello emphasized. “It’s about recognizing those who make a difference right here at home.”

With the support of the North Shore Rotary, local sponsors, and volunteers, the Business Expo and Veteran’s Salute continues to grow each year.

“It’s a public event,” Palko reiterated. “As long as you’re a veteran or a first responder, you come on in. We want everyone to feel welcome and appreciated.”

For more information, including a list of sponsors and event details, visit the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce website at www.northchannelarea.com.