State propositions on ballot all okayed by voters

With 98 percent of the vote counted, it appears that all 17 propositions on the ballot will pass. It’s good news for many Texas voters, particularly for families who are dealing with dementia affecting a loved one.

Here’s the results thus far from the Secretary of State:

Proposition 1

Creating an endowment for the Texas State Technical College Program to fix campus infrastructure, upgrade classroom equipment and expand its footprint across the state.

For 68%

Against 32%

Proposition 2

Banning the state from taxing people or businesses on profits or potential profits from capital assets such as investments, real estate, valuable items and certain personal property.

For 67%

Against 33%

Proposition 3

Requiring judges to deny bail for individuals accused of committing specific felonies, such as murder, aggravated assault and indecency with a child.

For 63%

Against 37%

Proposition 4

Allocating up to $1 billion of sales tax revenue into the Texas Water Fund each year starting in 2027. This would be used to fix infrastructure, develop new water sources and support conservation efforts to help meet the state’s increasing water demands.

For 71%

Against 29%

Proposition 5

Extending tax exemptions on animal feed when it’s held as inventory to be sold.

For 65%

Against 35%

Proposition 6

Prohibiting the state from creating new taxes on securities transactions, such a stock trading, and from taxing those who operate or work in the securities market, including financial institutions, brokers and dealers.

For 58%

Against 42%

Proposition 7

Providing property tax breaks on homes of spouses of U.S. veterans who died in connection to their service. This applies if they have not remarried.

For 87%

Against 13%

Proposition 8

Prohibiting the state from imposing inheritance taxes, which are taxes on an estate, and from taxing an estate or inheritances when they are transferred.

For 74%

Against 26%

Proposition 9

Providing exemptions of up to $125,000 on businesses’ inventory or equipment from being taxed by school districts, cities, counties or any other taxing entity.

For 66%

Against 34%

Proposition 10

Creating a process that would temporarily lower property taxes on homes destroyed by fire.

For 90%

Against 10%

Proposition 11

Allowing the state to raise the homestead exemption, which is the amount of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools, for elderly or disabled Texans.

For 79%

Against 21%

Proposition 12

Changing the make-up and review process for the Texas’ State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

For 63%

Against 37%

Proposition 13

Increasing the homestead exemption, which is the amount of a home’s value that cannot be taxed to pay for public schools, for all homeowners.

For 82%

Against 18%

Proposition 14

Providing $3 billion to create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to study dementia, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease and other brain related conditions.

For 68%

Against 32%

Proposition 15

Adding language on parental rights, as currently outlined in federal case law, to the Texas Constitution.

For 71%

Against 29%

Proposition 16

Adding language to the Texas Constitution clarifying that a person who is not a U.S. citizen cannot vote in the state.

For 74%

Against 26%

Proposition 17

Allowing the state to prevent property values near the border from increasing due to border security infrastructure and related improvements.

For 60%

Against 40%