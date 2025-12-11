Commissioner Dagley files to run for Chambers County Judge and draws no opponent

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Incumbent Chambers County Commissioner and former Beach City Mayor Ryan Dagley has officially filed to run for Chambers County Judge, pledging to build on his record of community service, fiscal responsibility, and conservative values. With over two decades of residency in Chambers County and a career marked by public service and business leadership, Dagley’s candidacy comes at a pivotal time for one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished during my tenure as County Commissioner, from supporting our law enforcement officers and lowering the tax rate to enhancing the quality of life with better roads, drainage, and amenities,” said Dagley.

On Monday afternoon, Dagley found out that he would have no opponent in his race from any other party.

“In effect, I’m the county judge-elect, but I still plan on campaigning to let everyone in the county know who I am and the values I stand for,” he said.

Dagley also said he would be making plans, but not reveal any of that until after the March primary.

“My family and I have lived in Chambers County for over 20 years, and with Judge Sylvia’s retirement, I am eager for the opportunity to continue serving our community as the next Chambers County Judge.

Dagley is also a North Channel product having attended North Shore High School and grew up learning his values and commitment to public service at the feet of his own parents who have been involved for decades.

Dagley’s public service began in Beach City, where he served as Alderman and then Mayor before being elected as County Commissioner for Precinct 4. Throughout his time on the Commissioners’ Court, Dagley has overseen significant improvements in infrastructure and public safety, consistently pursuing fiscally responsible growth. He was instrumental in lowering the county tax rate below the no new revenue rate, providing relief to local property owners while maintaining essential services.

“Chambers County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and needs experienced, conservative leadership to ensure the community is a place for families and businesses to thrive for generations to come,” Dagley emphasized.

Dagley’s campaign pledges to center on four key priorities.

“Public safety is the foundation of a strong and thriving community, and it must remain our top priority. Fully funding our law enforcement agencies ensures they have the staffing, training, and resources necessary to protect our families, neighborhoods, and businesses. As County Commissioner, I have worked closely with our sheriff’s department and first responders to identify critical needs and direct resources where they make the greatest impact. As County Judge, I will continue to fight to make sure our officers are fully supported, fully equipped, and fully funded to keep our county safe,” he said.

Fiscal responsibility was next on his list.

“I am proud to have lowered the county tax rate below the no-new-revenue rate, directly relieving some of the burden on our taxpayers while still funding essential services. By making smart, strategic financial decisions, we can invest in critical infrastructure and services without overburdening families and businesses. I will continue to champion responsible budgeting that protects both our community’s needs and our taxpayers’ wallets.”

Dagley says he also has an eye on infrastructure considering the monumental growth in Chambers County.

“I have already taken action to improve our roads and drainage systems, ensuring they meet the needs of our growing community. These projects are not just short-term fixes – they are part of a long-term strategic plan to modernize infrastructure, reduce flooding risks, and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians. By investing in durable materials, smarter engineering, and preventative maintenance, we are building systems that will serve residents for decades to come.”

His final tenet focuses on quality-of-life measures.

“I am committed to funding and building family-friendly amenities that keep our community vibrant and attractive for generations to come. Parks, trails, playgrounds, and recreational facilities are more than just extras – they are essential investments that bring families together, encourage healthy lifestyles, and strengthen community bonds.”

Dagley is a business owner with over 25 years in the real estate industry and is a founding member of Saturn Equities, an investment firm focused on helping families build wealth through real estate investments. His dedication to Chambers County is further highlighted by his membership in the Rotary Club, Barbers Hill Lions Club, and as a director for the Cody Stephens Go Big or Go Home Foundation.

Dagley and his wife have lived in Chambers County for 20 years with their two children, and the family attends Second Baytown Church.

With Judge Sylvia’s retirement, Dagley’s campaign positions him as a candidate ready to continue the county’s trajectory of growth and improvement.

“I am eager for the opportunity to continue serving our community as the next Chambers County Judge,” Dagley said.

For more information about Ryan Dagley’s campaign and platform, visit RyanDagleyforTexas.com.