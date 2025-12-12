Channelview community unites for 35th annual Toy Drive

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The spirit of giving was on full display as the Channelview community came together for the 35th annual Channelview Christmas Toy Drive, an event that has evolved from a fire department initiative into a true community-wide effort. This year’s drive, held at the high school, marked a significant shift toward local involvement, with Channelview businesses, organizations, and residents joining forces to ensure that every child in need receives a gift this holiday season.

“We’ve actually done a major upgrade this year,” explained Julio Flores, captain of the Channelview Fire Department and head of public relations.

“In the past, we’ve had help from the Port of Houston, which brought in a lot of vendors. This year, we took on the challenge ourselves. Kim, Pastor Tutt, the Channelview Ministry Team, the Channelview Independent School District, and the Channelview Fire Department all came together. We decided to reach out to Channelview vendors and businesses. This year, it’s all local—there’s a little bit more community help. For the first time, people are really seeing what we’re trying to do. This is not just a fire department or ISD toy drive. It’s a Channelview community toy drive. We’re supposed to bring all of us together, and I think this is the first time we all got the message that it’s a community thing,” Flores said.

The impact of this collective effort is clear. Last year, the drive helped 186 students. This year, the number has grown to 201, despite economic challenges.

“We were trying to bring it down because of the economy, but Pastor Tutt refused to go down. He wanted to go up,” Flores said. “As the need goes up, donations are staying the same, so we’re getting creative in finding ways to raise money and collect toys,” Flores explained.

The event’s roots run deep.

“This is the 35th anniversary Channelview Toy Drive. It was started by the Channelview Fire Department as an opportunity to support families during the Christmas season. One of our taglines is ‘Every child deserves a Christmas,’” said Superintendent Dr. Tory Hill.

“It’s a partnership this year between the Channelview Ministry Team, the fire department, and the Channelview ISD Fine Arts Department, which provides performances and showcases the talent of our students. At the heart of it is making certain that students in our community who are in need receive toys for the holiday season,” Hill shared.

The superintendent said the district’s counselors have identified families who will receive the toys, and the community is giving to a great cause.

The drive’s transformation into a broader community event was echoed by Charlie Tutt of the Channelview Ministry Team.

“The Channelview Ministry Team has been helping since our inception. But they’ve recently changed it from the Channelview Fire Department Toy Drive to the Channelview Community Toy Drive. Now, not only is the school involved, but the fire department, the ministry team, and corporate sponsors are all over the place,” Tutt said. “This past year, we worked on reaching out to all the churches in our area. I think we’ve got about 90 percent of the churches supporting the Channelview Ministry Team now,” Tutt said.

The event also featured performances by local students, appearances by Santa Claus, and the involvement of various community groups and businesses. After the event, the Channelview ISD Cares team sorts and packages the donated toys by family group, aiming to distribute them during the last week of school before the Christmas break. Parents can pick up the unwrapped gifts at school, allowing them to wrap the presents themselves and preserve the magic of Santa for their children.

Dr. Tory Hill, superintendent of Channelview ISD, emphasized the importance of the drive for local families.

“That way, we assist the parents. From a parent’s point of view, it would be tough not to be able to have Christmas for your kids. This is a really big help, so they’re not focusing on just surviving. Our hope and goal is that our students not only have toys, but they have joy at the Christmas season.”

Hill said as the Channelview Toy Drive continues to grow, it stands as a testament to the power of community, generosity, and the belief that every child deserves a joyful holiday.