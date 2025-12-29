Fireworks sales for holiday season okayed by county

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

With the burn ban lifted at Harris County Commissioner’s Court last week, fireworks stand operators are in the countdown to open by Saturday.

“The burn ban was lifted, and the fireworks season will continue as normal,” said Brandi Dumas, spokesperson for the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

For the last several months, the county has faced a terrible drought drying up vegetation, yards, and plants. The last couple of weeks, however, widespread rains have dropped the

Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) number to a tolerable, low risk for forest fire potential.

The KBDI drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture (assumed to have a maximum storage capacity of 8-inches) and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion, according to the Texas A&M website who hosts the daily index.

The drought index ranges from 0 to 800, where a drought index of 0 represents no moisture depletion, and an index of 800 represents absolutely dry conditions. Presently, this index is derived from ground-based estimates of temperature and precipitation derived from weather stations and interpolated manually by experts at Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) for counties across the state.

The fireworks season opens on Saturday, December 20 and runs till midnight on January 1, 2026.

Dumas wanted to remind residents that even though fireworks are legal in the county, there are pockets of communities who have restrictions.

“We want to make sure that you check with your local HOAs, your other local municipalities, like the city of Humble does not allow you to use fireworks. So make sure that you know where you are and if it is okay for you to use them,” she pointed out.

She also reminded buyers that fireworks can’t be used within 600 feet of certain places like churches, hospitals, any type of daycare centers, any type of school or educational institution including school parking lots. They also cannot be detonated where fireworks are sold or stored.

“While fireworks are not allowed to be sold to anyone under the age of 18, parents will buy them and then give them to children. Be sure to go over safety reminders with your child so that there’s no incidents that lead to an accident,” she urged.

She also asked parents to watch for streamers who might encourage pranks with fireworks.

“These are explosives and they are dangerous and them doing something reckless could lead to some injuries and possibly some type of legal actions. There’s a right way and wrong way to do things. Just because they see it online doesn’t mean they should do it,” she explained.

With over 500 stands permitted in Harris County alone, Dumas said they would have dozens of officers throughout the county performing surprise inspections.

“We will be monitoring them and performing several task force nights looking for compliance and making sure those stands and residents are abiding by the law,” she said.

One of the largest fireworks retailers in the county is Top Dog Fireworks that has the larger warehouses scattered throughout the county. Their 14 locations open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will sell fireworks through 7 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The Top Dog business model is unique in that the warehouses are operated by non-profit organizations such as school groups, booster clubs and religious organizations who earn money for their organizations.

“Giving back to the community is a Top Dog priority. Over the past 10 years, Top Dog has contributed over $3 million to these groups,” said Top Dog spokesperson Sue Davis.

The warehouses host raffles, online and in the stores in addition to specials. To learn more about Top Dog, visit their website at www.topdogfireworks.com.

Here’s a list of fireworks safety reminders:

Fireworks Safety Rules

Know where you can legally shoot fireworks. All local cities ban shooting fireworks within their boundaries. Additionally, fireworks may not be shot within 600 feet of a church, hospital, day care center or school, within 100 feet of a place where flammable liquids or fireworks are stored and may not be thrown from a motor vehicle.

–Always read and follow label directions.

–Have an adult present. Never give fireworks to small children—fireworks are not toys!

–Buy from reliable sellers. Stay away from illegal explosives. Never experiment or make your own fireworks.

–Use outdoors only.

–Always have water handy (a garden hose or a bucket).

–Never try to re-light a “dud” firework. (Wait 15-20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water before disposing of it.)

–Light only one firework at a time.

–Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

–The shooter should wear eye protection. Never have any part of your body over the firework.

–Dispose of fireworks properly by soaking them in water and then disposing of them in your trash can. Do not put fireworks that are still hot in the trash can. Position your trash can away from your garage or home.

–Please be courteous to your neighbors about when you shoot your fireworks and pick up your debris.

Top Dog Fireworks Warehouses opened on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m. and the stores have specials all season long.