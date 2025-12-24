Bates Collision Center gives away 50th car to needy family

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

In a heartwarming gesture of community support, Michaela Rojo, a dedicated mother and teaching assistant, was surprised with a refurbished 2017 Ford Escape filled with gifts, courtesy of Bates Collision Center as part of its 27th Annual Responsible Parenting Awards.

Each year, Bates Collision Center gifts two refurbished cars to parents involved in the Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) Head Start program, recognizing those who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their children’s lives. Shop owners Lee and Leila Bates have made this giveaway a tradition, acknowledging the sacrifices parents make to provide for their families.

The selection process is thorough: parents are nominated by Head Start staff and chosen by a committee of Bates employees.

“This year, Michaela Rojo stood out for her resilience and dedication,” said Leila Bates.

“After leaving an abusive relationship to ensure a safer environment for her three-year-old daughter, Kailey, Michaela moved in with her sister and began rebuilding her life. Despite transportation challenges, she never missed a day getting Kailey to school and actively participated in volunteer opportunities at Fonwood Head Start.”

Receiving the gift of transportation marks a turning point for Michaela.

“Receiving the gift of transportation will allow Rojo to start rebuilding her life, exploring the possibility of pursuing higher education and allowing her to be more actively involved in her daughter’s school activities,” Bates explained.

The event, held at Bates Collision Center in Channelview, was attended by community leaders and supporters. Judge Joe Stephens, a longtime supporter of the program, shared inspiring words.

“This is a hand up and not a handout,” the judge said.

“Michaela, to you and your beautiful daughter, have the audacity to hope, have the audacity to dream and dream big because that car cannot only take you around Houston, that car right there can take you around the world because the opportunities and the doors that the access is going to open up for you guys. Dream big. And now you have the opportunity to access anything that you need to access in this city and in this world so this little baby can go on to be successful,” Stephens said.

Dr. James Colbert, superintendent of Harris County Department of Education, echoed the sentiment.

“It’s not 50 cars. It’s 50 families who’ve been impacted by the generous donations that you’ve done,” he said to the Bates couple and employees.

“Really, this serves as a model for what we need to be doing in our society nowadays, is why can’t private industry and public entities come together and be force multipliers to help produce productive citizens to our society?” Colbert asked.

The program’s success is built on volunteerism and community partnerships. Bates employees donate their time and skills to refurbish the vehicles and fill them with gifts, while local businesses contribute gas, insurance, and other essentials.

“Our staff tirelessly signs up to participate and volunteer every single moment of their time on this project car and for your sweet family, all volunteer. So if it wasn’t for their willingness to put their time, talent and skills towards helping these families, we would not have this program,” said Lee Bates.

As Michaela received her keys, the community celebrated not just her new car, but her perseverance and commitment to her daughter’s future. The Responsible Parenting Award recognizes parents like Michaela who, despite adversity, continue to inspire through their strength and dedication.