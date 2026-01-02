Dr. Gerald Dallas Cobb leaves a legacy of leadership in education and banking

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

In the tapestry of the North Channel area’s history, few figures loom as large as Dr. Gerald Dallas Cobb who recently passed away on December 17, 2025. From humble beginnings in New Diana, Texas, Cobb’s journey is a testament to perseverance, vision, and service.

“One of the highlights of my life was my graduation from Baylor University,” Cobb reflected in a 2010 interview with The Sentinel, recalling how a young country boy found a path to success through education.

After earning his degree, Cobb began his career as a high school athlete and educator, applying for a teaching job in Mineral Wells. There, he found mentorship in W.C. Cunningham, who “would be like a father to him and guide him through most of his professional life.” Cobb credited Cunningham for helping him secure pivotal roles, including his first job and later a position in Galena Park ISD.

“I have applied for only two jobs in my professional life,” Cobb said. “The others some might say were handed to me, but I earned them in every way.”

His career in education flourished, spanning Mineral Wells, Beaumont High, and Galena Park ISD, where he rose from basketball coach to business manager, assistant superintendent, and ultimately superintendent. “I owe a great deal to W.C.,” Cobb emphasized. “He helped me get each of those jobs in GPISD.”

Even after reaching the pinnacle of educational leadership, Cobb sought new challenges. Facing the lack of Social Security in public schools, he began teaching at the University of Houston to qualify for benefits. But another mentor, Clyde Speed, offered a solution: “He told me, ‘You don’t have to do that, I’ll put you on here at the bank for $1,000 per month and you’ll qualify for Social Security.’”

Cobb joined Woodforest National Bank in 1984, initially handling public relations.

“I really felt like I earned it,” he said. His tenure saw him amass 132 quarters for Social Security, and after Speed’s passing, Cobb became chairman of the board and later CEO. He praised his successor, Robert Marling: “Robert’s the kind of guy who not only knows what to do but has the courage to do it.”

Under Cobb’s stewardship, Woodforest National Bank grew to over 700 branches nationwide, many in Walmarts.

“Eighty-eight percent of our revenue comes out of operations. We’re not dependent on loans,” Cobb explained. “We didn’t buy any of that exotic paper… I wouldn’t buy it unless it was guaranteed by the U.S. government and I could look in the Wall Street Journal and see it every day,” he smiled.

Bank examiners dubbed their holdings “a Dr. Cobb portfolio,” recognizing his conservative approach. During that time, Woodforest National Bank stood as the No. 1 earning bank in America based on equity, a tribute Cobb attributes to the founders from the North Shore community of Woodforest.

Cobb’s impact extended beyond banking and education. He was honored with the Kermit Reneau Lifetime Achievement Award by the North Channel Area Chamber of Commerce.

“I am truly humbled by it,” Cobb said. “I have nothing but admiration for him and his loyalty to this community.”

Reflecting on his life, Cobb credited his success to faith, family, and service.

“Basketball was my ticket to Baylor,” he said, noting the influence of coaches and his wife, Bobbi. “I could think of a lot of words that went with education: budgets, buildings and books, but I wanted it to be kind of a joke with her,” he shared, referencing his time under Lorena B. Stretch at Baylor.

For over 40 years, Cobb taught the Adult Men’s Bible Class at First Baptist Church in Galena Park, remaining a pillar of the community.

“It helps keep you on target in life,” he said. “It’s been a great life.”

As he approached his 81st birthday, Cobb reflected, “My mark was to try and make 80. When you make that then you want to make another year.” The superintendent/banker made it to 96 and left a legacy woven into the fabric of the North Channel area of leadership, integrity, and enduring service.