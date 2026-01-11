Legendary Katy Coach Mike Johnston remembered for character, championships

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Coach Mike Johnston, the iconic head football coach of Katy High School and a beloved mentor, leader, and man of faith, passed away on January 10, 2026, at the age of 78. His legacy, built over decades of service to the Katy community, is defined not only by championships but by the character, discipline, and unwavering belief he instilled in generations of young men.

Born on June 28, 1947, in Huntsville, Texas, and raised in Galena Park, Johnston’s love for football and leadership emerged early. As a student-athlete at Galena Park High School, he played on the 1964 state finalist football team—a formative experience that shaped his competitive spirit and lifelong respect for teamwork and perseverance. Johnston played linebacker and center, and the memory of that dramatic state final, decided by a controversial call, stayed with him for life.

“My uncle Mike had the old film of that game that he got a long time ago. He would make his coaches out there at Katy watch it in the fieldhouse,” recalled his nephew, Kyle Johnston, a former GPISD school board member.

“At some point they got the film transferred over to VHS tape, but the film had been played so many times back-and-forth on that final play at the end of the game that stole the win from Galena Park that you couldn’t see the final play anymore,” Kyle added.

After playing college football at Stephen F. Austin State University, Johnston began his coaching career at Hull-Daisetta High School, with subsequent stops at Nacogdoches, Beaumont Forest Park, and Abilene High Schools. In 1980, he joined Katy High School as an assistant coach, and by 1982, he was named head football coach and campus athletic coordinator. At that time, the Katy football program was searching for direction and consistency. Through discipline, belief, and tireless work, Coach Johnston transformed the Katy Tigers into one of Texas’s most respected high school football programs.

Over 22 seasons at the helm (1982–2003), Johnston ended a years-long playoff drought and led the Tigers to three Texas state championships (1997, 2000, 2003), five state championship game appearances, numerous district titles, and more than 200 career victories. The culture of excellence he established continues to define Katy football today.

Yet, Coach Johnston believed his greatest responsibility was to mold young men of character.

“He was a devoted man of faith who was never afraid to share God’s message with his players, whether during team meetings, practices, or quiet one-on-one conversations,” the obituary notes.

“He taught his teams that faith, integrity, humility, and accountability mattered far more than the final score and his influence is still felt in the lives of countless former players.”

Known for his trademark red suspenders and his commanding yet compassionate presence on the sideline, Johnston’s leadership extended beyond Katy High School. He served as president and director of the Texas High School Coaches Association and was inducted into its Hall of Honor, earning respect from coaches across Texas. In recognition of his extraordinary impact, the playing surface at Legacy Stadium proudly bears his name—Mike Johnston Field—a permanent tribute to a coach whose influence will endure for generations.

After retiring from Katy ISD in 2003, Johnston continued his coaching journey at Houston Christian High School from 2004 to 2011.

Coach Mike Johnston is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Donna, their two sons, Russ (Cynthia) Johnston and Paul Johnston; his brother, Steve (Judy) Johnston; his grandchildren, Elliott, Reece, and Sidney Johnston; his step-grandchild, Joshua Greenmun; and his nieces and nephew, Staci Johnston, Kyle Johnston, and Deetra (Dr. Chad) Hammett.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Altha Johnston.

Visitation will be held on January 15, 2026, at Schmidt Funeral Home in Katy, Texas, with funeral services on January 16 at First Baptist Katy.

As the community gathers to honor his memory, the words “Well done, good and faithful servant” echo the sentiments of all who knew him.