Warming centers and shelters around Harris County

Here’s help for those who may be seeking shelter or a place to warm up.

Warming Centers and Overnight Shelters

Centros de calentamiento y refugios durante la noche

Last updated at 5 pm 01/24/2026

Visit the website daily for hours of operation. The following are known locations and hours as of 5 pm 01/24/2026.

Visite el sitio web para horarios de operación diariamente. A continuación, se indican las ubicaciones y horarios conocidos a partir de las 5 pm 01/24/2026.

If you need transportation assistance, call 311. Services may be delayed as weather conditions worsen. Pets must be kenneled before entering the transportation vehicle.

Si necesita ayuda con el transporte, llame al 311. Los servicios podrían suspenderse si las condiciones meteorológicas empeoran. Las mascotas deben estar en una jaula antes de ingresar al vehículo de transporte.

Warming Centers and Shelters in Harris County | Centros de calentamiento y refugios en el condado de Harris

Transportation assistance starting at noon tomorrow, Saturday, January 24, 2026. Check back for more information. Asistencia de transporte a partir del mediodía mañana, sábado 24 de enero de 2026. Vuelve a visitar esta página para más información.

American Red Cross Overnight Shelters in Harris County | Refugios durante la noche en el condado de Harris con la Cruz Roja Americana

Overnight Shelters will open at 12 pm Saturday, January 24, 2026. Blankets, water, snacks, and meals will be available. Los refugios abrirán a las 12 pm el sábado 24 de enero de 2026 y estarán abiertos durante la noche. Habrá mantas, agua, comida y bocadillos disponibles.

Bayland Community Center 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 Pets allowed | Se permiten mascotas

Baytown Community Center (Operated by City of Baytown) 2407 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520 No pets allowed | No se permiten mascotas

Deputy Darren Almendarez Community Center 10918 Bentley St, Houston, TX 77093 Pets allowed | Se permiten mascotas

Leon Grayson / Felix Baldree Community Center 13828 Corpus Christi St, Houston TX 77015 Pets allowed | Se permiten mascotas

Lincoln Park Community Center 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, TX 77088 Pets allowed | Se permiten mascotas

Trini Mendenhall Community Center 1414 Wirt Rd, Houston, TX 77055 Pets allowed | Se permiten mascotas

Overnight Warming Centers Operated by City of Houston | Centros de acogida nocturna operados por la ciudad de Houston.

Overnight Warming Centers will open at 5 pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Blankets, water, and snacks will be available. Centros de Calentamiento abrirán a las 5 pm el sábado 24 de enero de 2026 y estarán abiertos durante la noche. Habrá mantas, agua, y bocadillos disponibles.

Acres Homes Multi-Service Center 6719 W. Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center 4014 Market St, Houston, TX 77020

Fonde Community Center 110 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Kashmere Multi-Service Center 4802 Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX 77026

Magnolia Multi-Service Center 7037 Capitol St, Houston, TX 77011

Metropolitan Multi-Service Center 1475 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019

Moody Community Center 3725 Fulton St, Houston, TX 77009

Northeast Multi-Service Center 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016

Southwest Multi-Service Center 6400 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074

Sunnyside Multi-Service Center 4410 Reed Rd, Houston, TX 77051

Third Ward Multi-Service Center 3611 Ennis St, Houston, TX 77004

Daytime Warming Centers | Centros de calentamiento durante el día

Cactus Jack Cagle Community Center 709 Riley Fuzzel Rd, Spring, TX 77373 Open 7 am – 8 pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026 and 12 pm – 8 pm on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Abierto desde 7 am – 8 pm el sábado 24 de enero de 2026 y de 12 pm – 8 pm el domingo 25 de enero de 2026.

Crosby Community Center 409 Hare Rd, Crosby, TX 77532 Open 7 am – 8 pm on Saturday, January 24, 2026 and 12 pm – 8 pm on Sunday, January 25, 2026. Abierto desde 7 am – 8 pm el sábado 24 de enero de 2026 y de 12 pm – 8 pm el domingo 25 de enero de 2026.