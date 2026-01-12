Constable deputy charged with assault on three nurses at Baytown hospital

Supporters say the deputies actions are out of character

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

A popular Harris County Pct. 3 Constable’s Deputy has been charged with assault of medical personnel after causing bodily injury to three nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Baytown on January 1.

According to police reports, Sgt. Robert Earl Nobles, Jr., was admitted to the hospital and waiting for an MRI scan when the incident occurred.

Nurse Angelina Ruiz described the moment she was attacked.

“Angelina described the defendant’s gaze to be distant as if he was detached from the world, then he charged at her,” the report read. Ruiz was struck in the face, knocked on the floor, and suffered pain and discomfort.

The violence continued as Nobles assaulted a second nurse, Susana Madrigal, who was 26 weeks pregnant.

Madrigal was struck in the face, causing her to drop to the floor. She tried to call security, but Nobles grabbed a printer and hit the nurse twice on the head, then slammed a computer monitor on her back while she was helpless on the floor.”

The third victim, nurse Carmel Henson, was attacked as she tried to escape.

“I heard other medical personnel screaming for me to get away from Nobles. As I turned to run, he punched me in the back of the head, and I lost consciousness for a brief moment,” Henson said in a statement.

Following the assaults, Nobles’ doctor ordered him sedated. He has not been able to give an interview or respond to any of the charges.

All three nurses wanted to pursue charges against the deputy.

On January 5, Harris County Assistant District Attorney Ambrish Amaranathan requested medical records regarding Nobles’ treatment at the hospital. Later, his first attorney from Cypress requested to be relieved from the case, as Nobles retained Damon Parrish II as new counsel.

Assault of hospital personnel is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to two years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.

Nobles is well-known in the Crosby ISD community as a school resource officer. Many Facebook posts have shown support for the deputy, urging the public to wait for the investigation, saying the incident was “completely out of his character.”

Chief Deputy Kirk Bonsal from Pct. 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office issued a statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving an employee of the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office at a local hospital. Sgt. Robert Nobles has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.”