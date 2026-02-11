CenterPoint Energy launches new Community Progress Tracker map

HOUSTON — As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and keeping customers informed of the progress to strengthen the electric grid around Greater Houston, today CenterPoint Energy launched its new Community Progress Tracker. This new web-based, customer-focused map provides direct access to the public to track and measure progress on electric infrastructure upgrades on their street, in their neighborhood, or in their ZIP Code. All of the system upgrades that CenterPoint is making are critical to helping the company build and deliver the most resilient coastal grid in the nation.

The new Community Progress Tracker is part of CenterPoint’s broader Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI) – a multi-year program to strengthen the electric grid and improve both reliability and resiliency in the face of increasingly severe weather events, while also improving customer communications. Through GHRI, CenterPoint is investing in a wide range of grid-hardening measures designed to reduce outage impacts and accelerate customer outage restoration.

“Our new Community Progress Tracker gives our customers a clear window into the work we’re doing in their local neighborhoods to improve their service and build a stronger and more resilient electric system,” said Tony Gardner, chief customer officer at CenterPoint. “Whether they access it on their phones, tablets, laptops or desktops, our new tracker details all the different types of work we are doing and the critical upgrades we’ve made in their communities.”

Community Progress Tracker details

The new tool provides location-specific details on work completed to date as part of GHRI. This includes new more storm-resilient poles and equipment, undergrounded power lines, enhanced vegetation management, and advanced grid technologies, including automation devices that reduce the impact of outages. All these different scopes of GHRI upgrades are noted on the new tracker using colorful and easy-to-identify icons.

While today the tracker visualizes all the upgrades and improvements that CenterPoint has delivered over the last 18 months, it will continue to evolve, and future features will soon allow customers to monitor projects underway and upcoming planned resiliency projects in their area. These future improvements will allow customers and the public to follow progress in given areas and better understand how these efforts contribute to a more reliable and resilient energy future.

Accessible via both desktop and mobile devices, the new Community Progress Tracker includes:

–An interactive map of CenterPoint’s 12-county Greater Houston service area

–Colorful and easy-to-view icons for locations of new poles, tree-trimming miles, automation devices, undergrounding, and weather stations

–Zoom in and out functions

–Searchability by street address or ZIP Code

–Community and neighborhood-level visualization of work completed since August 1, 2024, including pole and equipment upgrades, tree trimming, undergrounding power lines and the installation of automation devices

GHRI Progress update

“Resiliency is at the heart of everything we’re doing,” added Jesus Soto Jr., Chief Operating Officer at CenterPoint. “From stronger poles and new automation to undergrounding to tree trimming, we’re taking a comprehensive and innovative approach to hardening our infrastructure and delivering Greater Houston’s electric system. Our goal is to build the most resilient coastal grid in the nation, and this tool will help our customers follow that journey and see the progress we are making in their communities.”

Since August 2024, as part of GHRI, CenterPoint has:

Installed or replaced more than 56,000 utility poles, including high-strength composite models engineered to better withstand extreme wind conditions;

Undergrounded more than 430 miles of power lines to reduce exposure to storm-related damage;

Trimmed or cleared vegetation along more than 8,000 miles of distribution lines in higher-risk areas;

Installed more than 500 automation and intelligence devices to help reduce outage impacts and improve service restoration times; and

Deployed 1,500 advanced weather stations since April 2025 to enhance situational awareness and storm preparedness.

How to access

To explore the Community Progress Tracker, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Progress. A short “how-to” video is also available to help customers navigate the tool can be found here.