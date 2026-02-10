Houston prepares for historic FIFA World Cup

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Chamber members were excited to hear from Kim Scates, the vice president of commercial partnership at the FIFA World Cup ’26 Houston Host Committee and how they might be able to participate with their own businesses. Scates leads sponsorship sales and serves on the eadership team for the host event.

“This summer, the biggest sporting event in the world is coming to Houston. Any soccer fans in the crowd? Who are you rooting for this summer?” she asked enthusiastically.

Houston is gearing up for a summer unlike any other as the FIFA Men’s World Cup, the world’s largest and most prestigious sporting event, comes to the United States in 2026. For the first time, the tournament will span three countries—Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.—with 16 host cities, including Houston, which will welcome seven matches at the newly branded Houston Stadium, one of the many requirements for the games while FIFA is in town.

The expanded tournament will feature 48 teams and 104 matches, making it the largest World Cup ever. Houston will host five group stage matches and two knockout rounds, with the city’s first match scheduled for June 14 and the last on July 4—a date marking the nation’s 250th birthday. “Houston is one of two host cities that has a July 4th match. It’s going to be a very big day as Houston and Philadelphia both host World Cup matches,” Scates explained.

The city expects an influx of 500,000 visitors over the 39-day tournament. Among the teams coming to Houston are three of the world’s top ten: Germany, Portugal (with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo), and the Netherlands, whose fans are known for turning cities orange. Houston will also welcome first-time World Cup participants Cabo Verde, Uzbekistan, and Curacao, with two additional teams to be determined in March.

To ensure a memorable experience for all, Houston is launching a 39-day, free-to-the-public FIFA Fan Festival in East Downtown, branded as Football Fiesta.

“You can watch every single match, all 104 of them live on the big screens, with the skyline in the background. It’s going to be a really amazing experience,” she said. The festival will feature local food vendors, youth soccer tournaments, clinics, and a talent search to highlight Houston’s culture.

Organizers are recruiting 5,200 volunteers, with roles being assigned in February and training set to begin before the tournament.

“To make the whole thing go, we need 5,200 volunteers,” Scates noted.

The economic impact is expected to be substantial.

“The economic forecast that we did during the bid phase and that we’ve updated last year is estimating $1.5 billion in economic impact to the region. The economic impact of that is about five Super Bowls. It’s a very big deal. This event puts Houston on the global stage like we’ve never seen it before,” she emphasized.

With robust transportation plans, medical partnerships, and a focus on community legacy, Houston is poised to shine as a global soccer destination.

“We do hope that you’ll feel the energy around the city. Getting tickets is pretty tricky…so we are committed to having the FIFA Fan Festival, where everyone can have a World Cup experience.”

To find out more about opportunities for local organizations or businesses to participate, please contact the chamber office at 713-450-3600.