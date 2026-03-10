NS ROTARY: How did they do that? Part 1

Rotarians dish on their fundraising secrets

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

David Proctor has read the Holy Bible for years, dating back to his childhood. These days, however, he’s reading another Good Book. Just days after the North Shore Rotary fundraiser last year, the Fish Fry Chairman, as he is dubbed in the club, was handed a copy of the North Shore Rotary Catfish Fry and Crawfish Boil Bible.

The 3-inch binder is chock full of deadlines, contacts, things-to-do lists, and wisdom from years of previous presidents who have followed the formula for producing the largest grossing fundraiser on the eastside of Harris County.

Just weeks away from the big event, Proctor is sharing some of that wisdom in a behind-the-scenes look at how North Shore Rotary continues to be a powerhouse for good in the community.

For the North Shore Rotary Club, the most important meeting about next year’s biggest fundraiser happens just days after the last plate of catfish and crawfish is served.

While the crowds are gone and the tents come down, Rotarians are already back at the table — debriefing, documenting lessons learned, and, most importantly, reconnecting with the sponsors who make the annual Fish Fry and Crawfish Boil possible.

“We try to do it within the first two weeks after the fish fry happens,” said David Proctor, the club’s Fish Fry chairman. “We’re talking about the things that went right and the things that went wrong — and then we tackle how to fix those.”

That early review is more than a post-mortem. It’s the first step in a year-long process that begins almost immediately with sponsorships — the financial foundation of what has become the largest-grossing fundraiser on the east side of Harris County.

Sponsors: The Seed Money

“The truth of the matter is, if we did not have our sponsors, we could not pull this off like we do,” Proctor said. “We could still do a fish fry — just not to the magnitude of what we do.”

Those relationships are cultivated year after year, starting almost as soon as the previous event ends. The club’s leadership meets to review sponsor commitments, discuss renewals, and identify gaps before they become problems.

“Sponsors are the seed money,” Proctor explained. “They allow us to do all the stuff that happens in preparation — long before the first ticket is sold.”

Rotary leaders say those early conversations help stabilize the entire operation. Even when a sponsor drops off unexpectedly, experience has taught them not to panic.

“It unnerves you,” Proctor admitted. “This year it did me. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do?’ But then you remember — it happens. This thing works very well. We’ll find new sponsors and build it back up.”

Relationships Over Transactions

What makes the North Shore Rotary’s approach different, members say, is that sponsorship is never just about a check.

“We found out a long time ago that if we could encourage some of their (sponsors) management to become Rotarians, it was much more than just a check,” Proctor said. “That’s skin in the game — they become a vital part of it.”

That philosophy has helped the club build long-term partnerships with local industry, small businesses, and major employers across the region.

“Our location gives us a lot of leeway,” Proctor said. “We’re blessed with industry, oil and gas companies, and businesses willing to serve as sponsors.”

Those relationships are reinforced through consistency. The Rotary Fish Fry formula rarely changes, and sponsors know exactly what they’re supporting year after year.

“We don’t change our formula much,” Proctor said. “We keep things pretty standard. That stability matters.”

Capturing Lessons While They’re Fresh

The week-after mindset also feeds into the club’s legendary planning guide — a three-inch binder known affectionately as the “Rotary Fish Fry Bible.”

“It walks you through what you need to do, and it tells you, ‘Don’t panic,’” Proctor said. “Focus on your dates. Get organized.”

Each year’s leadership adds notes from their experience — including sponsorship timing, ticket ordering, and what not to wait on.

“Normally, we don’t wait until all the sponsor money is in our pocket to place certain orders,” Proctor said. “We take pledges because we know they’re good for it.”

That kind of institutional memory is built while the event is still fresh in everyone’s mind — not months later when details fade.

“If we don’t address it early on, we’re going to forget it happened,” Proctor said. “And if we don’t put it in the Bible, we’ll hit that pothole again.”

A Year-Long Effort

By mid-January, planning accelerates into daily activity, but the groundwork is laid almost immediately after the prior year’s event.

“It’s a moving thing — actually all year long,” Proctor said. “But it doesn’t really fire up until January. Still, the first week after the fish fry? That’s when it really begins.”

For North Shore Rotary, success isn’t about a single Saturday or a secret recipe. It’s about preparation, partnerships, and starting early — especially with the sponsors who make it all possible.

“Everything has a date attached to it,” Proctor said. “And it all starts right after the last one ends.”