GP/JC Rotary raises over $11,000 at annual fundraiser

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary Club hosted its annual Baked Potato Lunch and Cake Auction on Tuesday, March 24, drawing community members together for food, fellowship, and fundraising at a new location, the First Baptist Church of Jacinto City.

Guests enjoyed large baked potatoes topped with chopped beef, bacon, sour cream, cheese, green onions, and butter before taking part in a lively cake auction that raised funds for student scholarships and international Rotary projects. According to club leaders, the event generated more than $11,000 in support of local students and charitable initiatives.

“It was our annual Baked Potato Lunch and Cake Auction, and it was a good event,” said James Cline, president of the Rotary Club. “Folks came in for Rotary fellowship and got to enjoy their meal, and we were able to do some really meaningful things for kids in our community.”

A highlight of the luncheon was the recognition of elementary and middle school students from across the Galena Park and Jacinto City area who received Community Service Awards. Two students from each participating elementary and middle school were honored for their service to the community, cooperation with peers and teachers, involvement in service‑related school activities, and strong academic standing. Each student received a medal, and families were invited to attend the ceremony.

Awards were presented by Dr. John Moore, GPISD superintendent of schools, Wayne O’Quinn, director of the Education Foundation, and Linda Jamail from the office of Representative Ana Hernandez. A community organization, Watco, was also recognized during the program.

The cake auction featured desserts prepared by students in the Galena Park ISD culinary arts program, adding another student‑led element to the fundraiser. Cakes were sponsored by community supporters and auctioned off following the luncheon, drawing enthusiastic bidding from attendees.

“I was the auctioneer, so I didn’t get a chance to bid on one,” Cline said. “But the cakes sure did look good, and a lot of fun was had by all.”

In addition to scholarships for Galena Park High School students, proceeds from the fundraiser will support the Rotary Club’s international service projects. Club leaders said the strong turnout reflected continued community support for Rotary’s mission of service above self.

The Galena Park/Jacinto City Rotary Club will continue its work this spring with upcoming events, including a scholarship dinner on May 5 at the Jacinto City Town Center and a First Responders Day meeting on May 19.