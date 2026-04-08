Former NS graduate elected as Chambers County Judge

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

Former North Shore Senior High School graduate Ryan Dagley has been elected County Judge, securing the county’s top elected position after running on a platform that emphasized public safety, infrastructure investment, and fiscal responsibility.

Dagley, who previously served as county commissioner and as mayor of Beach City, said his campaign and candidacy were rooted in a desire to continue serving a rapidly growing county.

“I am proud of all we have accomplished during my tenure as County Commissioner, from supporting our law enforcement officers and lowering the tax rate to enhancing the quality of life with better roads, drainage, and amenities,” Dagley said in a statement issued during his campaign for the office.

He has also pointed to long‑standing ties to the community as a central motivation for seeking judgeship.

“My family and I have lived in Chambers County for over 20 years, and with Judge Sylvia’s retirement, I am eager for the opportunity to continue serving our community as the next Chambers County Judge,” Dagley said.

Dagley takes office at a time when growth across the region is placing increased demands on county government, infrastructure, and public services.

Liberty County Judge Jay Knight, while serving as the chair for the Houston-Galveston Area Council, the regional leader who has frequently spoken about the challenges facing fast‑growing counties, has emphasized the importance of steady leadership and long‑term planning.

Dagley has similarly described growth as both an opportunity and a responsibility, calling for experienced leadership to guide the county forward.

“Chambers County is one of the fastest growing counties in the country and needs experienced, conservative leadership to ensure the community is a place for families and businesses to thrive for generations to come,” he said.

A fall showdown would have been lopsided, but Dagley didn’t draw a Democratic opponent or one in the March Republican Primary.

It didn’t discourage him from campaigning anyway.

“I just wanted to get my name out there and make sure people associated with that. They know me as Ryan Dagley County Commissioner, but since I was running for a new role as the county judge, I thought it was important for me to not take that for granted and to go ahead and put signs across the county, since I’ve historically only focused on one precinct,” he said.

Now he’s focused on a few things before stepping aside from his commissioner’s duties.

“Well, I’ll finish my term out as county commissioner and then I’ll transition in January, I’ll get sworn in as county judge. My job is to finish all the projects that I have started and start for the remainder of the year while focusing on the future of the county,” he said.

Some of tho

“We have a new road called Chambers Parkway, Gordon Spear Parkway, that phase one, two, and three are all being developed as we speak,” he said. The new road will connect SH 146 with FM 3180.

Dagley said he would beginning planning for his judgeship during budget time and the latter part of the year.

He said he had some plans in mind, but none he was ready to share just yet.

“I’ll just keep those cards a little closer to the vest right now,” he smiled.

“I’m grateful to County Judge Jimmy Sylvia for his service to the county and wish him the best in retirement, slowing down to spend some time with his grandkids. I am thankful for his support and encouragement for me along the way and I’m ready to take the reins,” Dagley said.

Sylvia makes his exit as one of the longest serving county judges in the state of Texas with three decades on the bench.

Some of the duties that fall on Dagley’s shoulders as county judge include budget officer for the county—planning and adopting, planning and administering the agenda of commissioner’s court, and other jobs.

“It’s the ‘other’ jobs that can demand a lot of your time,” said next door neighbor Liberty County Judge Jay Knight.

“Some of those can involve drainage, transportation planning, economic development, law enforcement, serving the courts, and judicial,” Knight related.

He said roughly 40 percent of his job is judicial because he still does probate, guardianship, and juvenile adjudications.

“I’m also the director for emergency management for the county, sign burn bans, and dozens of other official duties,” he said.

Knight was confident Dagley is ready for the role.

“I’m sure he knows a lot of that already. He’s a good guy, I like him and he’s going to be just fine. He’s a very outgoing, personable fellow,” Knight said.

Shortly after his swearing-in ceremony next January 2027, Dagley will pack his bags and head to Judicial Orientation for New County Judges at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center in Lubbock where he will receive training and classes related to his new job.

“Thank you for all of y’all’s votes and your confidence in me,” he said to voters.

Bill Wallace, Jr. will succeed Dagley as Precinct 4 Commissioner, a third term for him after he defeated old rival and former Pct. 4 Commissioner Rusty Senac.