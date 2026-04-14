NORTH SHORE ROTARY: How did they do that? Part 3

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

With just weeks remaining before the North Shore Rotary Club’s signature fundraiser, preparations are moving at a fast pace as volunteers work behind the scenes to ensure another successful community fish fry.

Club leaders say the focus right now is on sponsors, logistics and fine‑tuning the countless details that go into an event that many in the community have come to see as a well‑oiled machine.

“Our focus right now is completely on our sponsors,” said David Proctor, who is helping lead this year’s efforts. “We can’t do what we do without them, and this is the time we dedicate to making sure they know how much they’re appreciated.”

That appreciation includes hand‑delivered sponsor bags containing themed shirts, hats marked specifically for sponsors, tickets and small gifts, along with handwritten thank‑you notes.

“We don’t print those,” Proctor said. “Every thank you is handwritten, and we meet with each sponsor individually. Some of them want to talk, some just want to listen — but this is their time.”

Sponsor dollars provide the seed money that allows the Rotary Club to move forward months before the fish fry ever takes place. Proctor said the club is careful with its finances, keeping reserve funds strong to ensure the event can continue even in an unpredictable year.

“We keep enough in our account so we can cover at least two fish fries if we had to,” he said. “You never know — a hurricane, a bad year, something unexpected. Planning for that is why this thing still runs like clockwork.”

Behind that steady operation is a detailed planning guide affectionately known among members as “the Rotary Club Fish Fry Bible,” which outlines responsibilities and timelines for everything from food orders to refrigeration.

“There’s a reason things are done the way they are,” Proctor said with a laugh. “We joke about it, but it’s all written down so we don’t forget anything important — like buying the fish.”

Committee work has also intensified in recent weeks. While subcommittees have been meeting throughout the year, Proctor said weekly meetings are about to begin to ensure all roles are covered and that backup plans are in place.

“We’re going to meet every week starting soon and go through each committee,” he said. “If someone can’t make it or isn’t able to do what they’ve done for years, we need to have an alternate ready.”

That planning reflects a changing dynamic within the club, as long-time members scale back their roles and younger Rotarians step into new responsibilities.

“The club is changing, just like life changes,” Proctor said. “Some of our older members are still there and still supporting us, but they may not be able to do everything they used to. That means younger members have to step up, even if it’s uncomfortable at first.”

Another major focus as the event approaches is building inventory for the live and silent auctions. Rotary members attend school and community auctions throughout the year to purchase items, both to support students and to stock their own fundraiser.

“We do it for four reasons,” Proctor explained. “We support the students, we build relationships with the schools, we sometimes make money on the items, and even if we don’t, it comes full circle when those kids apply for scholarships later.”

Proctor said the club aims to strike a careful balance when it comes to auction items.

“Our goal is about 70 items,” he said. “Any more than that, and people just lose interest.”

As the big day approaches, Proctor said attention will soon shift to final details, weather watching and ensuring volunteers are ready for whatever comes their way.

“We’re praying it doesn’t rain,” he said. “But if it does, the show will go on. Umbrellas are pretty inexpensive.”

Looking ahead, Proctor said the club is also exploring modern updates, including online ticket sales and digital signage, ideas he believes could boost visibility and engagement.

“A moving picture catches attention better than a stationary sign,” he said. “Some of our signage and flyers are antiquated. We know that, and we’re looking at ways to do things better.”

Despite the long hours and occasional late‑night panic moments, Proctor said watching the fundraiser come together makes it all worthwhile.

“When you’re on a committee, you only see one piece of the wheel,” he said. “When you step into this role, you finally see how it all comes together — and why we do what we do.”